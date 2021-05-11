LISTEN: Women's Super League coach Lindsay Anfield on the Golden Point Podcast

Lindsay Anfield is our guest on the latest Golden Point Podcast

On this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast, former England international and highly-regarded coach Lindsay Anfield joins the panel.

Anfield, who recently joined Women's Super League side York City Knights as director of rugby following five successful years as Castleford Tigers head coach, talks to host Marc Bazeley about her life in rugby league.

She reveals why she decided to leave Castleford earlier this year and what led to her accepting York's offer to join their burgeoning women's team.

Anfield tells us about her early years playing rugby league in Barrow after switching from hockey and netball, moving to Yorkshire to pursue her international ambitions and why she decided to move into coaching.

There are reflections on the growth of the women's game and thoughts on how it can keep progressing, plus Anfield explains why we could see her coaching the Uganda national team one day.

