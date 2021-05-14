LISTEN: Leigh head coach John Duffy on The Coaching Manual

Leigh head coach John Duffy is the latest guest on The Coaching Manual

Given his own reputation as a rugged half-back during his playing days, it is perhaps no surprise John Duffy is so demanding of players in the same role for teams he is coaching.

The 40-year-old amassed over 350 appearances during a 16-season career, which included playing for teams as diverse as Warrington Wolves, Chorley Lynx and Whitehaven, as well as three spells with the club he now coaches in Super League, Leigh Centurions.

Toughness is a prerequisite in a half as far as Duffy is concerned. But, as he revealed in this week's appearance on The Coaching Manual, there is just as much focus on improving his halves' communication and how they tailor it to get the best out of the players around them.

"I'm very demanding of the half-backs, getting us around the field, making sure the detail is on and making sure they play tough because the game gets tougher every year," Duffy told Sky Sports.

"They do a lot of work on breaking their roles down in training and making sure the detail is right, and also the communication skills as well.

"It's just knowing your individual, knowing which middles are on and what your cue is to get the best out of him. I do a lot with players with communication with the half-backs and through the spine. I really like the ball-playing 13 as well."

Duffy spent three spells with Leigh as a player

Despite his relative youth when it comes to head coaches, Duffy has been involved with professional rugby league for the best part of 25 year, having made his Super League debut for Warrington aged just 16 and seen how the sport has progressed since those early years of the summer era.

One of the biggest changes has been how coaches conduct their half-time team talks, with the days of thundering rollickings and banging tables replaced by more sober analysis, statistical reviews and video reviews of key moments from the first 40 minutes.

"I remember when I first signed for Leigh [in 2001], they brought in an Aussie coach called Paul Terzis and he was kind of ahead of his time," Duffy said.

"He made us self-evaluate at half time and no-one had ever seen that - we had to fill in a form at half-time.

"I remember Tim Street coming in the first game and he was used to going out the fire exit door for a fag, and he didn't take to it, threw his sheet on the floor and went out the fire exit for a cig! Times have changed and now it's a lot more professional.

"You come in at half-time, you've got your clips and your stats and listening to the coaches, and your assistants go through some stats and a little bit of video to analyse the first half and try to improve in the second half."

1:02 Duffy told us his experiences of what a dressing room chat was like during his playing days in comparison to those in modern day rugby league Duffy told us his experiences of what a dressing room chat was like during his playing days in comparison to those in modern day rugby league

Since retiring from playing in 2003, Duffy has taken on head coach roles at club level with Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers prior to joining Leigh two years ago, as well as serving in various roles with the Scotland national team from the student side up to the senior team.

This year marks his first season as a head coach at Super League level, though, and Duffy has no problem admitting that he is using the experience of players in his squad who have experience of the top-flight both in this country and Australia as he gets to grips with the rigours of this level.

"With me being inexperienced in Super League, the senior players are massive for me and they've been great for me so far, and hopefully that continues throughout the season," Duffy said.

1:26 Duffy on why he prefers to see ball-playing loose forwards rather than them acting as an additional front-rower Duffy on why he prefers to see ball-playing loose forwards rather than them acting as an additional front-rower

"Just where they've been and what they've done, and little bits of advice they're giving me is invaluable moving forward as a coach in a selfish way as well.

"It's just that added value from them, big moments in games they've experienced, and just picking their brains every day when we have a meeting, trying to get as much information from them as a I can to help myself get better."

