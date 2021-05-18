Phil Clarke: Fantastic to have fans back in Super League

Fans at Castleford were among those returning for Monday's Super League matches

Sky Sports rugby league pundit Phil Clarke reflects on the return of fans to Super League games on Monday evening and how some teams could not make the most of that home advantage...

In television, the noise supporters make inside stadia is known as 'crowd effects'. For 14 long months, the only crowd effects available to broadcasters have been artificial.

That has meant adding augmented sound to try and replicate a packed atmosphere, and hopefully enhance the viewer experience.

1:43 Five Super League clubs welcomed fans back to their stadiums on Monday night as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed Five Super League clubs welcomed fans back to their stadiums on Monday night as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed

Thankfully, as of Monday night, we were once more able to bring you authentic excitement live - and it was great to have you back.

There was a buzz of excitement at all five grounds hosting Super League matches on Monday evening, and every fan lucky enough to turn up with a ticket and follow their team again felt special.

It's small acorns I know, but let's all keep our fingers crossed that the situation improves in the near future, allowing even more supporters to attend games.

Until then, those fortunate enough to be there need to shout twice as loud to fill the gaps.

Julian Bousquet played a big role for Catalans in their win over Hull FC

However, the accepted idea of home advantage helping the hosts did not quite happen, with three shock away wins. The crowd effect was not as strong as most predicted.

The Castleford Tigers fans inside the Mend-A-Hose Jungle were treated to a thrilling game and once again Hull Kingston Rovers continue their improvement from 2020. Home support could not prevent Jordan Abdull and his team outscoring the Tigers five tries to three in a 26-22 win.

Supporters at Hull FC were also powerless to lift their side, with Julian Bousquet again outstanding for visitors Catalans Dragons as the French side triumphed 27-10.

Winger Tom Davies continues to make his case for England selection ahead of June's clash with the Combined Nations All Stars and James Maloney, in his second Super League campaign, is beginning to play the dominant role we all expected on his arrival in the south of France.

With no visiting supporters allowed, the Dragons needed to create their own energy - and did so by giving 22-year-old Arthur Mourgue big minutes.

Look out for this exciting young talent again on Saturday live on Sky Sports as Catalans aim to topple champions St Helens in Perpignan.

At Warrington Wolves, where I was for Sky Sports as we covered their 26-20 defeat against Huddersfield Giants, even mascot Wolfie and a passionate army of 4,000 Wire fans could not lift their team to glory.

Win or lose though, it was fantastic to have fans back on the terraces. We hope you enjoyed yourselves as much as we did.