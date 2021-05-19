Team of the week: The stand-out performers from Super League Round 6

Theo Fages played a starring role in St Helens' win over Salford

We put together our XIII of the star performers from the latest round of Super League matches...

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

The full-back put on a masterclass on Monday evening as, for the second time this season, Wigan came from behind to defeat Leigh Centurions in Super League.

As well as scoring a try, French provided an assist and broke the line once. He also covered 233 metres with the ball in hand and broke out of nine tackles.

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

The winger capped his 250th Super League appearance with a try as Huddersfield picked up their second win in the competition this year with a 26-20 triumph at Warrington Wolves.

As well as finishing a fine attack from his side, McGillvary covered 164 metres and made 41 post-contact metres, along with one line-break and three tackle breaks.

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The New Zealander played an important role for Hull KR as they snatched victory over Castleford Tigers on Monday evening.

Along with scoring a try in the 26-22 win, Kenny-Dowall assisted another and set up three line-breaks. He also broke the line once, bust six tackles and made 180 metres with 75 post-contact metres.

4. Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

The three-quarter continued his impressive try-scoring form so far in the 2021 Super League season with another double in the 30-16 win over Leigh.

Bibby's double came on the back of him making 121 metres and 45 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, breaking the line twice and busting six tackles.

5. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Another two tries for Catalans in their 27-10 win over Hull FC on Monday night saw Davies help the French side maintain their strong start to the year.

The winger's tries came on the back of him carrying for 169 metres and 65 post-contact metres, as well as breaking six tackles.

6. Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

Sutcliffe was a big running threat for the Rhinos in the halves as they returned to winning ways with a 15-13 golden point win over Wakefield on Friday night.

As well as making 127 metres and 43 post-contact metres, the stand-off provided a try-assist, assisted two line-breaks and bust five tackles.

7. Theo Fages (St Helens)

The French scrum-half was in fine form as St Helens made it six wins from six in Super League so far in 2021 with a 28-0 victory at home to Salford Red Devils on Monday.

Fages scored one try and set up another on the back of carrying for 112 metres, breaking the line once and breaking one tackle, plus assisting a line-break.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley put in a massive shift in the front row for Saints as they beat Salford, including crossing for one of his side's tries.

That came as the prop carried for 215 metres and 71 post-contact metres, bust eight tackles and broke the line once.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The hooker produced a lively display in the win away to Castleford, including crossing the line for a try and making 32 tackles.

Parcell gave Rovers plenty of go-forward with the ball in hand, carrying for 199 metres with 92 post-contact metres, as well as breaking the line once and making five tackle breaks.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

The hard-charging prop was at the forefront for the Dragons in their win over Hull FC, laying the platform with some important carries.

Bousquet covered 179 metres with the ball in hand and made 73 post-contact metres, along with breaking four tackles.

11. Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants)

Named man of the match as Huddersfield overcame Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Edwards capped his strong showing with a try.

The second row carried the ball for a total of 95 metres, made three tackle breaks, one line-break and assisted a line-break as well.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Now back in the second row, Farrell produced another strong performance for the Warriors and was among the try-scorers as they defeated Leigh.

That score came on the back of covering 204 metres and 77 post-contact metres, breaking the line once and busting four tackles.

13. Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity)

The loose forward was once again named man of the match despite being on the losing team, making a huge impact in attack and defence for Trinity in the loss at Leeds.

Westerman made 52 tackles on the defensive side, while carrying for 218 metres and 97 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, along with three tackle breaks.