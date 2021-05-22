Super League: Leigh Centurions vs Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR previews

Jacob Miller is back in Wakefield's squad for the visit of Hull KR

We take a look at what is being said ahead of the two 3pm kick-offs in Super League on Sunday afternoon, which see Leigh Centurions host Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity take on Hull Kingston Rovers…

Leigh Centurions vs Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Ian Watson's side head to Leigh Sports Village in a buoyant mood after recording a 26-20 victory away to Warrington Wolves in last Monday's televised game.

That result was the Giants' second win in Super League in 2021 and on Sunday they return to the venue they chalked up their first victory of Watson's tenure when they defeated Leigh 36-18 in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield will be favourites to chalk up another one in the 'W' column this time around too, although head coach Watson has cautioned his players about underestimating the threat posed by a Centurions team seeking their first win of the season.

"Leigh are a good team," Watson, who names an unchanged squad for this match, said. "Watching them play recently against St Helens and Wigan they've really stood up and fronted up well.

"You'll always expect a physical battle from a Leigh team. It's what they've been known as over the last few years: a really tough, gritty side.

"We're expecting that mentality to come at us straight from the off."

Leigh again showed glimpses of their ability in their match against Wigan Warriors on Monday night, but for the second time this fell victim to a comeback from their derby rivals as they went down 30-16.

Head coach John Duffy saw plenty of positive signs in that game, but is naturally eager to see his team start producing a consistent performance over 80 minutes rather than in fits and spurts during games.

"The lads were buzzing after the warm-up and I think they carried that with them into the start of the game with the quality of our first half performance," Duffy said.

"We have to keep plugging away and we have to compete for longer periods. We've got to be better at training and have that continue into games for us."

Duffy could hand Australian three-quarter Brendan Elliot his Centurions debut in the match after he was named in the 21-man squad for the first time since arriving from Manly Sea Eagles.

Named squads

Leigh Centurions: Ryan Brierley, Matty Russell, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa'u, Lewis Tierney, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, Jordan Thompson, James Bell, Matty Wildie, Nathaniel Peteru, Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Adam Sidlow, Tyrone McCarthy, Craig Mullen, Brendan Elliot, Nathan Peats, Ben Reynolds, Anthony Gelling.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Darnell McIntosh, Lee Gaskell, Aidan Sezer, Luke Yates, Adam O'Brien, Michael Lawrence, Kenny Edwards, Josh Jones, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Chris McQueen, James Cunningham, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, James Gavet, Owen Trout, Sam Wood.

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers (3pm)

Chris Chester is bracing his Wakefield side to expect the unexpected when they welcome his former club Hull KR to the Mobile Rocket Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Chester is braced for some unpredictability from Hull KR in attack

Under Tony Smith's guidance, Rovers have caught the eye with their expansive and at times unpredictable attacking approach, and come into this match on the back of a 26-22 win away to Castleford Tigers last time out.

That made it three wins in their last four matches and Trinity head coach Chester is well-aware of the challenge his side face as they seek to record their first win of the year.

"They're very off the cuff," Chester said. "The ball is never dead against this team, that's what makes them a difficult team to preview.

"They play expansive footy and Jordan Abdull is playing really well and kicking the ball well.

"I think their recruitment has been really good with Brad Takairangi, Ryan Hall and Korbin Sims, who have given them a real strong, physical look to them."

Wakefield are boosted by the return of captain Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou for this match, which sees fans return to their ground for the first time in nearly 15 months. Hull KR, meanwhile, are without front-row pair George King and Albert Vete.

Rovers assistant coach Danny McGuire is pleased with how the team have been playing recently, but believes there is plenty more to come from them and warned against any complacency on Sunday.

"I think that if anyone has watched Rovers this year, they could see we have played some outstanding rugby, we're an enjoyable team to watch and we are happy with where we are sitting," McGuire said. "But we are constantly looking to improve.

"We'll be focussing on our roles and no way underestimating their abilities. I know they have struggled a bit this year with injuries, but I think Chris Chester has done a great job there in a tight situation."

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Joe Arundel, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Olly Ashall-Bott, Josh Eaves.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, George Lawler, Matty Storton, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Jimmy Keinhorst.