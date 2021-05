Super League team of the week: Catalans Dragons, St Helens, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos well represented

Gareth Widdop impressed for Warrington at half-back in Round 8. Find out who joins him in our team of the week below...

We pick a line-up of the top-performing Super League players from Round 8 of the season, with two positions split and Leeds, St Helens, Hull KR and Catalans well represented.

1. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

Myler in Castleford Tigers 6-60 Leeds Rhinos: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 114 metres made, 100 gainline metres, 14 runs, one linebreak, two tacklebreaks, three linebreak assists, 33 post-contact metres made, four try assists, three tackles.

2:22 Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Castleford and Leeds Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Castleford and Leeds

2. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Welsby in St Helens 34-16 Hull FC: 80 minutes played, three tries scored, 132 metres made, 107 gainline metres, 14 runs, two linebreaks, two tacklebreaks, 31 post-contact metres made, three tackles, man of the match.

1:17 Jack Welsby was delighted to collect his first ever career hat-trick for St Helens Jack Welsby was delighted to collect his first ever career hat-trick for St Helens

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)

Kenny-Dowall in Hull KR 40-16 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, 197 metres made, 174 gainline metres, 20 runs, one linebreak, two tacklebreaks, 68 post-contact metres made, one offload, 12 tackles.

3:34 Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Leigh Centurions Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Leigh Centurions

4. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

King in Salford Red Devils 18-62 Warrington Wolves: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 240 metres made, 221 gainline metres, 20 runs, two linebreaks, eight tacklebreaks, two linebreak assists, 59 post-contact metres made, one try assist, five offloads, 12 tackles.

1:45 Toby King said post-match was really happy to sign a four-year extension with Warrington in an entertaining interview Toby King said post-match was really happy to sign a four-year extension with Warrington in an entertaining interview

6:20 Recap the highlights of Thursday's Super League clash between Salford and Warrington at the AJ Bell Stadium Recap the highlights of Thursday's Super League clash between Salford and Warrington at the AJ Bell Stadium

5. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Hall in Hull KR 40-16 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, three tries scored, 134 metres made, 114 gainline metres, 13 runs, two linebreaks, one tacklebreak, 44 post-contact metres made, one offload, three tackles.

6. Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

Drinkwater in Catalans Dragons 48-0 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 31 metres made, 27 gainline metres, three runs, one linebreak, two tacklebreaks, two linebreak assists, five post-contact metres made, three try assists, 13 tackles.

5:06 Highlights of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors Highlights of the Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors

7. Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Widdop in Salford Red Devils 18-62 Warrington Wolves: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 173 metres made, 130 gainline metres, 13 runs, three linebreaks, three tacklebreaks, 16 post-contact metres made, one try assist, one offload, nine tackles, man of the match.

1:33 Gareth Widdop felt Warrington have improved week-on-week after a 62-18 victory over Salford in the Super League Gareth Widdop felt Warrington have improved week-on-week after a 62-18 victory over Salford in the Super League

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley in St Helens 34-16 Hull FC: 44 minutes played, 208 metres made, 171 gainline metres, 18 runs, one tacklebreak, 70 post-contact metres made, four offloads, 19 tackles.

4:36 Watch highlights of Friday night's Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium Watch highlights of Friday night's Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)/Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

Leeming in Castleford Tigers 6-60 Leeds Rhinos: 75 minutes played, two tries scored, 67 metres made, 72 gainline metres, seven runs,13 post-contact metres made, 20 tackles.

Mourgue in Catalans Dragons 48-0 Wigan Warriors: 48 minutes played, one try scored, 125 metres made, 118 gainline metres, eight runs, two linebreaks, nine tacklebreaks, one linebreak assist, 55 post-contact metres made, one try assist, one offload, 16 tackles.

10. Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos)

Prior in Castleford Tigers 6-60 Leeds Rhinos: 67 minutes played, 112 metres made, 94 gainline metres, 13 runs, one linebreak, three tacklebreaks, 39 post-contact metres made, one try assist, two offloads, 29 tackles.

11. Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

McMeeken in Catalans Dragons 48-0 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 152 metres made, 134 gainline metres, 15 runs, three tacklebreaks, 68 post-contact metres made, 33 tackles.

12. Ben Hellewell (Leigh Centurions)

Hellewell in Hull KR 40-16 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 134 metres made, 115 gainline metres, 11 runs, two linebreaks, two tacklebreaks, 44 post-contact metres made, one offload, 33 tackles.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)/Dead Hadley (Hull KR)

Knowles in St Helens 34-16 Hull FC: 65 minutes played, one try scored, 82 metres made, 69 gainline metres, six runs, two linebreaks, five tacklebreaks, 18 post-contact metres made, 30 tackles.

Hadley in Hull KR 40-16 Leigh Centurions: 70 minutes played, one try scored, 99 metres made, 71 gainline metres, 13 runs, one linebreak, three tacklebreaks, one linebreak assist, 44 post-contact metres made, one try assist, 29 tackles.