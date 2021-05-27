Salford Red Devils 18-62 Warrington Wolves: The Wire score 10 tries in huge Super League away victory

Gareth Widdop put in a man of the match display as Warrington hit 62 points at Salford

Toby King celebrated signing a new contract that keeps him at Warrington for another four years by scoring two tries in a 62-18 demolition of Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Before the game, Warrington confirmed King, who was about to make his 100th senior appearance, had committed his future to the club.

Jake Mamo and Gareth Widdop also scored two tries for the Wolves but it was former Salford full-back Stefan Ratchford who took the individual spoils - scoring 26 points against his old club thanks to a try and 11 goals from as many attempts.

With Widdop and Ratchford in sensational form, Warrington scored three converted tries in the opening 11 minutes to take a grip on the game they never looked like surrendering.

Warrington Wolves' Stefan Ratchford scored the opening try of the evening

Ratchford got the game's first try with only two minutes played after superbly swapping passes with Josh Charnley.

Danny Walker scored Warrington's second try but it was all down a fine break and dummy from Widdop which opened up the Salford defence. Ratchford kicked the goal to make it 12-0 with only seven minutes played.

Widdop created Warrington's third try with a delicate attacking kick which was brilliantly picked up by Ben Currie and his pass found King in support to touch down.

Warrington Wolves' Toby King scored two tries in the heavy victory

Salford, agonisingly beaten by a late Jackson Hastings drop goal in their last game against Wigan on Saturday, grabbed an unlikely lifeline in a game which seemed in danger of slipping away from them in the 22nd minute.

Widdop's kick through was scooped up by Ken Sio who raced almost the length of the pitch to score though Warrington prop Chris Hill deserves credit for trying to chase him down. Harvey Livett added the conversion.

Ken Sio ran the length of the pitch to get Salford back into things, but the comeback proved fleeting

Ratchford edged Warrington further in front with a penalty after a high shot by Seb Ikahihifo on King but Salford replied with a well-crafted try of their own seven minutes before half-time.

Morgan Escare's well-timed pass was taken by Livett running a good line and he touched down against one of his former clubs before adding the extras himself to cut the deficit to only eight.

Yet on the stroke of half-time with Salford struggling to get back in defence, Jake Mamo got clear of a couple of attempted tackles and raced 40 metres to the tryline. Ratchford added his fifth goal to give Warrington a 26-12 half-time advantage.

Warrington's Jake Mamo was another to score two tries at the AJ Bell

Widdop, who could have counted himself unlucky not to have scored in the first half, got a try within two minutes of the restart.

Darcy Lussick knocked on and Widdop had the simple task of picking up the loose ball and racing to the tryline to touch down.

Widdop's first of two tries at the start of the second half was crucial

Lussick went some way to making amends as he scored a try in the 49th minute after taking Chris Atkin's pass from short range and Livett added the goal. But Salford's hopes disappeared altogether in the 52nd minute when they were reduced to 12 men after a high shot on Widdop by Escare.

Warrington made use of their extra man almost straight away as the ball was worked right to Mamo and he was able to squeeze in at the corner for his second try.

Ben Currie was another of the try-scorers vs Salford for Warrington

Salford were down to 11 men for four minutes following another yellow card, this time for Lussick after a high tackle.

King crossed for a second try on the hour mark while Chris Hill, Ben Currie and Widdop also scored as Salford, whose only Super League win this year came against bottom club Leigh, finished well beaten.

Reaction

Gareth Widdop felt Warrington have improved week-on-week after a 62-18 victory over Salford in the Super League

Toby King says he was really happy to sign a four year extension with Warrington in a hilarious post-match chat

Richard Marshall felt Warrington were outstanding but conceded Salford were below par after a 62-18 loss