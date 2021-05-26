LISTEN: Super League great Sean Long on the Golden Point Podcast

Sean Long joins the panel for the latest episode of the Golden Point

On this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast, Super League icon Sean Long joins the panel to delve into what it takes to be a half-back at the highest level.

Long tells host Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Terry O'Connor about his formative years in Wigan, signing for his hometown club and how he ended up making his name for their fierce rivals St Helens during a trophy-laden spell.

He reveals how it took him several years to develop his style of play in the halves and how being asked by Saints head coach Daniel Anderson to play like New Zealand great Stacey Jones proved pivotal.

Now part of the coaching staff at Leeds Rhinos, Long gives insights into his thoughts on bringing the best out of halves and how to encourage players to have an instinctive approach within the structures of a team.

Plus, the 44-year-old gives his view on how the half-back transfer market in Super League is unfolding for the 2022 season and which non-Rhinos players he would like to work with given the opportunity.

