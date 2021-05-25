George Williams: Canberra half-back says he was 'kicked out' after Raiders announce early release

Williams is less than halfway through his three-year contract with the Raiders

George Williams said he was "kicked out the door" after the Canberra Raiders announced they had "agreed" to release him from his contract with immediate effect.

The Raiders said they had received a formal request from Williams, whose girlfriend Charlotte is expecting their first child, to be allowed to leave the club at the end of the 2021 season, but on Tuesday had "agreed" to release the player with immediate effect after he did not appear for training.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said the fact that Williams was absent on Tuesday "highlighted to the club the seriousness" of his desire to leave Canberra.

However, responding on social media to a headline which read "How George Williams dumped the Raiders by TEXT", the 26-year-old said while it was true he had asked for an early release from his three-year deal at the end of the season, he had no intention of leaving immediately.

"I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager," Williams wrote on Twitter.

Plus I’ve not even signed the release 🤔 https://t.co/CeXBFkXWsA — George Williams (@George7Williams) May 25, 2021

"I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season. Not once did I ask for [an] immediate release but instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door. Plus I've not even signed the release."

In the press release issued prior to Williams' response, Furner said the club had tried to support the former Wigan favourite but that his position at Raiders had become "untenable".

"George and his partner have asked on a number of occasions for a release to return to England to be closer to their families and we've decided to grant their request," Furner said.

"George withdrew from training today and from the game this weekend which highlighted to the club the seriousness of George's request.

"Over the past several weeks we have supported George and provided him with the best welfare support we could. However, as a club we felt that his position at the club moving forward became untenable."

Williams made 178 appearances for Wigan from 2013 to 2019 and was in the team that won the Grand Final in 2016 and 2018. The Warriors received an undisclosed transfer fee for him in 2019 and, as part of the release agreement, obtained first refusal on his services should he return to Super League.

Coach Adrian Lam expressed an interest in talking to Williams about a return to his home-down club when news of his homesickness emerged, but the Warriors could face competition from Warrington.

"George is a Wigan lad," Lam said earlier this month. "I knew he'd miss home at some stage because his close friends are here and he's well integrated with this club.

"It makes sense that as a club, we'll be talking to him and we'll see what happens from there."

Williams' former Canberra team-mate John Bateman cut his stay with the Raiders short to return to Wigan ahead of the current season while Sam Tomkins, Lee Mossop, Joe Burgess and Dan Sarginson are among other former Warriors players to return early from stints in the NRL.