Zak Hardaker: Wigan Warriors full-back given two-match ban after red card for headbutt
Zak Hardaker was dismissed for headbutting Sam Tomkins during Wigan Warriors' Super League defeat to Catalans Dragons; Hardaker receives two-match penalty notice ruling him out of the Betfred Super League games against Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR
Last Updated: 31/05/21 3:43pm
Zak Hardaker has been hit with a two-match suspension for headbutting after he was red-carded during Wigan's loss at Catalans.
Hardaker was dismissed after clashing with fellow England international Sam Tomkins during the closing stages of Wigan's 48-0 hammering in Perpignan.
Tomkins' brother Joel was yellow-carded for aiming punches at Hardaker in retaliation.
Hardaker was charged with a Grace C offence by the Rugby Football League on Monday and handed a two-match penalty notice.
Joel Tomkins received a Grade D charge for striking which will be referred to a tribunal.
"I need to have another look at it," said Wigan coach Adrian Lam on Sunday when asked about the incident. "However, being red-carded in the last minute for that is unacceptable.
"I'm not sure how bad it is, but it was a really poor end to the game."
Lam restored Hardaker to his favoured position of full-back for the trip to Catalans after Bevan French was ruled out for at least 12 weeks with a torn hamstring.
Hardaker will miss Wigan's trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday along with the home game against Hull KR on June 18.