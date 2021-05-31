Zak Hardaker: Wigan Warriors full-back given two-match ban after red card for headbutt

1:18 Zak Hardaker saw red for this headbutt on Sam Tomkins during Wigan's 48-0 defeat at Catalans Zak Hardaker saw red for this headbutt on Sam Tomkins during Wigan's 48-0 defeat at Catalans

Zak Hardaker has been hit with a two-match suspension for headbutting after he was red-carded during Wigan's loss at Catalans.

Hardaker was dismissed after clashing with fellow England international Sam Tomkins during the closing stages of Wigan's 48-0 hammering in Perpignan.

Tomkins' brother Joel was yellow-carded for aiming punches at Hardaker in retaliation.

Hardaker was charged with a Grace C offence by the Rugby Football League on Monday and handed a two-match penalty notice.

Joel Tomkins received a Grade D charge for striking which will be referred to a tribunal.

5:06 Highlights of Wigan's heavy loss in Perpignan Highlights of Wigan's heavy loss in Perpignan

"I need to have another look at it," said Wigan coach Adrian Lam on Sunday when asked about the incident. "However, being red-carded in the last minute for that is unacceptable.

"I'm not sure how bad it is, but it was a really poor end to the game."

Lam restored Hardaker to his favoured position of full-back for the trip to Catalans after Bevan French was ruled out for at least 12 weeks with a torn hamstring.

Hardaker will miss Wigan's trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday along with the home game against Hull KR on June 18.