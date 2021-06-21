England squad confirmed for Combined Nations All Stars clash
George Williams misses out after he was not considered match fit having last played a month ago; the squad includes six uncapped players - Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin
England head coach Shaun Wane has confirmed his 19-player squad for Friday's mid-season fixture against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.
The squad includes six uncapped players - Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin.
Former Canberra Raiders half-back George Williams is not considered match fit, having last played for the Raiders more than four weeks ago.
England squad: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors); Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds Rhinos); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves); Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity).