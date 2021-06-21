England squad confirmed for Combined Nations All Stars clash

Mikolaj Oledzki is one of six uncapped players in Shaun Wane's England squad

England head coach Shaun Wane has confirmed his 19-player squad for Friday's mid-season fixture against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The squad includes six uncapped players - Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin.

Former Canberra Raiders half-back George Williams is not considered match fit, having last played for the Raiders more than four weeks ago.

More to follow...

England squad: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors); Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds Rhinos); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves); Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity).