RLWC2021: Australian Rugby League Players Association, Wayne Bennett and Trent Robinson on postponement

Australia's Rugby League Players Association has expressed its disappointment at the decision to postpone the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, but chief executive Clint Newton has vowed to continue working to increase the standing of the international game.

The RLPA had been heavily involved in discussions with tournament organisers and had previously criticised the decision by Australia and New Zealand to pull out of the World Cup without consulting its members first.

In a statement released following Thursday's announcement the World Cup will now be postponed until next year, the group praised the tournament organisers for working closely with them and former USA international Newton, a quarter-finalist at the 2013 tournament, wants to see all involved ensure this situation does not occur again next year.

"We have worked exceptionally close with the RLWC team to date and want to thank them for engaging in such a collaborative process which has allowed the players to feel respected and valued throughout the RLWC planning," Newton said.

"While postponement is a setback for international rugby league, we need to ensure that we continue to explore opportunities for players to participate and represent their nations on the world stage leading into the 2022 tournament.

"It is clear, all stakeholders coming together and genuinely engaging in meaningful discussions remains fundamental and essential to achieving improved outcomes for rugby league on the world stage.

Clint Newton represented the USA at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

"The passion players have towards representing their nations in international matches is undisputed, and the RLPA is committed to playing a lead role as we work towards increasing international exposure for rugby league."

Bennett: Important for World Cup to happen

South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett was in charge of the England team which reached the final of the 2017 tournament and was assistant to Stephen Kearney when New Zealand lifted the trophy for the first time in 2008.

Bennett, who also coached the Australia national team in 2004 and 2005, believes it is vital the tournament is played whether this year or next and cited the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed last year, as an example.

"We've all seen how great the Olympics have been and that was put back nine months, so we all know we can do that if that's what we're going to do," Bennett said.

"The important thing is we actually play the World Cup, whether that's in 2021 or 2022, I'm flexible on that personally, but I'd like to see the World Cup played.

"There was great commitment there, the things they've done in Japan and the way they've presented the Games to everybody, and the athletes' commitment to it has been wonderful."

Robinson: Prudent to play RLWC in 2022

Sydney Roosters and former Catalans Dragons head coach Trent Robinson, who was named director of rugby for France in February this year, believes it is right to postpone the World Cup by a year.

Robinson still intends to be part of the French set-up for the re-arranged tournament too and is in close contact with national team head coach Laurent Frayssinous as they continue to build towards it.

"I know it's a packed schedule, but I know with the cases in England, the players from here who aren't vaccinated and need to go up there, and the safety of players, I think it's prudent to put it back to next year but still run the World Cup," Robinson said.

"We thought we'd be at this time of year to play it, but this has been prolonged longer than we thought it was going to be.

"We're still working on and watching a lot of the players over there. Laurent Frayssionous is the coach and still doing camps with the players, so there is no change for us."