Super League transfers: Brodie Croft signs Salford Red Devils deal; George Burgess makes NRL return

Brodie Croft is joining Salford from NRL club Brisbane

Brodie Croft is hoping he can revitalise his career with Salford Red Devils after agreeing a two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult spell at NRL side Brisbane Broncos since joining them from Melbourne Storm for 2020 and is now set for a switch to Super League next year.

Croft has been pursued by Red Devils head coach Richard Marshall for some time and the half-back cannot wait to make the move to the AJ Bell Stadium at the end of this year.

Watch new Salford signing Brodie Croft's solo try for Brisbane against Parramatta in the NRL last season.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity to join the Red Devils," Croft said. "Rich has been very thorough and bold with the ambitions going forward at the club and I cannot wait to get started.

"My partner Safina, son Haris and myself are looking forward to moving at the end of the year to begin this new journey together."

The signing follows the recent announcement winger Rhys Williams has extended his stay with the club until at least the end of 2023, and Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease expects Croft to make a big impact in Super League.

"Brodie coming to the Red Devils is up there with any singing in recent times for this club," Blease said. "It has taken a long period of time to get this deal done but I am so pleased to get a player of Brodie's quality and class officially across the line.

Salford's Ian Blease is excited by the signing of Brodie Croft

"Brodie can come to the Red Devils and enjoy his rugby league again, he is still only a young half back and after speaking with him over the last few weeks he has the determination to come to the club and push us on with our ambition, it will be tremendous to see him don the Red Devils shirt next season and beyond."

Burgess back in the NRL with Dragons

England forward George Burgess has returned to the NRL after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 29-year-old was released by Wigan Warriors in February after hip surgery ruled him out for the 2021 season.

Former Wigan forward George Burgess is returning to the NRL

He has now secured a return to Australia, where twin Thomas plays for South Sydney Rabbitohs, until the end of the 2023 season at least.

George previously made 149 NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs, often alongside his twin and other brothers Sam and Luke.

"George will make a significant contribution to us here at the Dragons on and off the field," Dragons general manager Ben Haran told the club's official website.

"His experience and career achievements will only have a positive influence on the development of the younger players currently within our squad."