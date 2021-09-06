Magic Weekend 2021: The leading Super League players from the GPS statistics recorded in Newcastle

Warrington prop Joe Philbin recorded the highest levels of intensity at Magic Weekend

We look at which players hit the heights and what insights were gleaned from the GPS statistics recorded during both days of this year’s Super League Magic Weekend at Newcastle’s St James’ Park…

Wolves and Warriors the most intense

Given none of the games on day two went to golden point extra-time, it is probably unsurprising the top 10 in terms of distance covered remained unchanged from Saturday.

However, the intensity statistics which were adjusted to cover 80 minutes changed completely to underline the defensive effort put in by the players in the clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

All of the scoring in the 10-6 win for the Wolves came in the first half and the fact defence was on top after the break was reflected in the metres per minute covered by six Warrington and four Wigan players comprising the top 10 for the whole weekend.

Joe Philbin and Stefan Ratchford notched over 103 metres per minute, with player of the match Mike Cooper and interchange forward Robbie Mulhern in the top five too. Ethan Havard was Wigan's most intense player with 102.91 metres per minute.

"It's probably worth saying those figures are all way, way about the Super League average for this season," Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wells said, reflecting on the intensity statistics.

"It may not have been a game which was massively high on quality, but it shows the physical attributes and work-rate the players are going through at this time of the season."

Speed kings

The three highest maximum speeds of the weekend were set on Sunday too, with two of the wingers involved in the clash between Wigan and Warrington leading the way.

The Warriors' Liam Marshall hit 21.92 miles per hour to notch the highest tally for the two days at St James' Park, with Warrington try-scorer Josh Thewlis clocking 21.81mph to finish just behind him.

Warrington's Josh Thewlis pounced on an awkward bounce and opened the scoring inside the first minute against Wigan.

The third-highest maximum speed measured came in the final match of the weekend from Hull Kingston Rovers stand-off Mikey Lewis, who hit 21.69mph in their 44-6 win over Leigh Centurions.

All three of those were fastest than the leader after day one, Harry Newman, with the Leeds Rhinos centre having reached a maximum speed of 21.25mph during their golden-point win over Hull FC.