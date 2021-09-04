Magic Weekend 2021: The leading player GPS statistics from day one

Leeds' Harry Newman clocked the top speed on the first day of Magic Weekend

Who hit the heights in the Catapult GPS statistics on the first day of Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle?

Intensity: Defenders to the fore

The concept that teams will not win if they cannot be intense rather than win by being intense was borne out by the top 10 in this category being dominated by players from the two matches which went to golden point.

Four players from Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos' player of the match Brad Dwyer all racked up notable metres per minute in the latter's 25-24 win, while St Helens' Jake Wingfield, Morgan Knowles and Jack Welsby all produced high levels of intensity.

Salford Red Devils full-back Morgan Escare put in a big shift during their 29-18 defeat to Castleford Tigers in game one too, covering 94.45 metres per minute to rank third, with his team-mate Ellis Robson doing likewise, ranking eighth.

Distance: Saints halves lead the way

Welsby and fellow St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd covered over 10km each on the first day, being ranked first and second respectively in the 31-30 loss to Catalans Dragons. Their team-mate Lachlan Coote was similarly active, coming just behind them in third.

Unsurprisingly, all of the top 10 in this category came from the two games which went into golden point and all but one of them were backs.

The one forward who was among them was Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton, who produced a typically industrious display in their narrow loss to the Rhinos by covering 9,980 metres and being ranked fourth.

Maximum speed: Backs top the charts

It should come as no surprise nine of the top 10 highest speeds during the day were clocked by backs, specifically those in the three-quarters or at full-back.

It was, however, centre Harry Newman who clocked the fastest speed of day one, reaching 21.25 miles per hour while on the charge during Leeds' golden-point win over Hull FC.

The one forward who made the top 10 was St Helens interchange man Joe Batchelor, reaching a top speed of 19.01mph during their narrow loss to Catalans.