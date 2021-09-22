James Roby: St Helens, England and Great Britain hooker announces international retirement

England and Great Britain hooker James Roby has announced his international retirement

St Helens captain James Roby has announced his retirement from international rugby league with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old hooker has made 36 appearances for England and seven for Great Britain going back to his debut against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2006.

Roby, who intends to hang up his boots at the end of the 2022 season, says the decision to postpone the 2021 World Cup by 12 months convinced him the time was right to bring his international career to a close.

Roby said: "I was hoping to be selected for RLWC2021 this autumn and taking absolutely nothing for granted, but 2022 is a year too far. Time waits for no man.

Roby made 36 appearances for England and seven for Great Britain

"I've had some incredible experiences and standing for the national anthem as an England or Great Britain player is something I'll never forget.

"I'll be supporting Shaun (Wane) and the boys next year and there's no reason why they can't go all the way."

Roby was named man of the match on his first appearance in a World Cup, against Papua New Guinea in 2008, and also played in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments, including the World Cup final against Australia in Brisbane four years ago.

Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and St Helens Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and St Helens

England head coach Wane said: "I've been a long-time admirer of James and I'm gutted that I never got the chance to coach him.

"He'd have played in the World Cup had the tournament gone ahead this year but I understand the reason for his decision."