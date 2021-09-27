Team of the week: The stand-out Super League, NRL and Women's Super League players

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis earns the stand-off role in our team of the week

We put together our combined XIII of the star performers from the latest Super League, NRL and Women's Super League matches...

1. Will Dagger (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The full-back was on hand to provide an assist for a try as Hull KR booked their place in the Super League semi-finals with a 19-0 win over Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Dagger also carried for 87 metres with an average gain of around eight metres per carry and broke out of five tackles.

2. Adam Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Two tries from Johnston helped Souths book their place in this Sunday's NRL Grand Final as they overcame Manly Sea Eagles 36-16.

That double came on the back of the winger making 102 metres with the ball in hand, as well as breaking the line twice.

3. Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Gagai was a constant threat with the ball in hand for the Rabbitohs against Manly, carrying for 149 metres and making 45 post-contact metres.

The centre also provided an assist for a try.

4. Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos)

Highlights from the Super League play-off match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos.

Briscoe has adapted well to having to fill in at centre for Leeds this season and helped them to a hard-fought 8-0 win away to Wigan Warriors in Thursday's play-off match.

The 31-year-old carried for 113 metres with an average gain of eight metres, broke three tackles and came up with 21 tackles in defence.

5. Leah Burke (St Helens)

The winger was in unstoppable form as St Helens secured a spot in the Women's Super League Grand Final with a 58-0 victory over Castleford Tigers.

Burke's hat-trick of tries helped set Saints on course for a comfortable win at Totally Wicked Stadium.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Mikey Lewis got his eighth try of the season as he chipped the ball over Stefan Ratchford's head and chased it down to score under the posts!

Lewis was among the try-scorers for the Robins as they stunned Warrington in the play-off eliminator at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The stand-off covered 104 metres with an average gain of around 10 metres as well, along with making one tackle break and combining well with half-back partner Jordan Abdull.

7. Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Abdull underlined his Man of Steel credentials with an inspirational display against Warrington which resulted in him being named player of the match.

As well as scoring a try, the scrum-half made one clean break and three tackle busts, along with putting in some smart kicks which caused problems in the Wolves' defence.

Jordan Abdull opened the scoring for Hull KR in the win over Warrington

8. George King (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Prop George won the battle of the King brothers as Warrington centre Toby ended on the losing team in Friday's elimination play-off.

The forward's contribution to Hull KR's success saw him carry for 87 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making one tackle bust and having a 100 percent tackle success rate.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

Dwyer put in a huge shift at hooker for the Rhinos in their elimination play-off win away to Wigan, playing the full 80 minutes.

In that time, he made 48 tackles to help keep the Warriors at bay. He also carried for 95 metres with an average gain of around 11 metres, making three tackle breaks.

10. Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos)

The prop was strong in both attack and defence for the Rhinos as they progressed to within 80 minutes of a place in this year's Grand Final.

Prior made 90 metres with the ball in hand and had an average gain of eight metres, breaking one tackle. He also contributed 39 tackles in defence.

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

The second row played an important role for the Panthers off the interchange bench as they helped off Melbourne Storm 10-6 to reach the NRL Grand Final.

Kikau carried for 100 metres and made 41 post-contact metres, as well as assisting a try and providing a line-break assist.

12. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Martin landed a conversion and a penalty goal during the second half to help put the seal on a narrow win for Leeds away to Wigan.

The Papua New Guinea international carried for 102 metres and made one tackle break, along with coming up with 29 tackles on defence.

13. Matty Storton (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Storton came up with some important contributions in both attack and defence to help the Robins set up a trip to Catalans Dragons in the semi-finals.

The loose forward carried for 105 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making three tackle breaks. He also came up with 48 tackles on the defensive side to help keep Warrington scoreless.