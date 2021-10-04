Sam Tomkins named 2021's Super League Man of Steel; Steve McNamara Coach of Year; Jack Welsby Young Player of Year

Sam Tomkins was named 2021's Steve Prescott Man of Steel, his second time winning the award after picking it up in 2012

Sam Tomkins of Catalans Dragons has been named as 2021's Steve Prescott Man of Steel with Jodie Cunningham of St Helens named Woman of Steel.

Tomkins, part of a Catalans squad this year which has clinched the League Leaders' Shield for the first time and also made it through to the Grand Final for the first time, wins his second Man of Steel award, having previously picked up the gong while a Wigan Warriors player in 2012.

In doing so, Tomkins becomes just the fourth man in history to win the Man of Steel more than once, following Ellery Hanley (1985, 1987, 1989), Paul Sculthorpe (2001, 2002), and Andy Farrell (1996, 2004).

Tomkins was also previously crowned as Super League's Young Player of the Year on two occasions, in 2009 and 2010.

"It is a huge honour to receive the Man of Steel Award. It comes off the back of some great team performances, and I feel lucky to be playing in a great team at Catalans," Tomkins said.

"It was a long time ago when I won it for the first time. Someone showed me some pictures from the time, I was just a young kid enjoying playing rugby.

"I'm at a very different stage of my life now. It means a little bit more to me as I know I've not got another 10 years of playing the sport."

Catalans Dragons duo Steve McNamara (head coach) and Tomkins stand with their awards

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Chairman Ellery Hanley MBE said: "Sometimes in your life you have to tip your hat and give full praise and credit to an individual.

"Sam Tomkins has been head and shoulders above everyone in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel points this season.

"Watching his performances this season, he has established himself not only as a marvellous rugby league player, but a fabulous leader of men.

"Look deeper into Sam's game and you will see what he has done to the rest of his team individually and collectively, in bringing the best out of the Catalans Dragons squad. Sam has had a brilliant, majestic and a wonderful season in all facets of the game."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara was named Betfred Coach of the Year on Monday evening, at the Super League awards, having guided the French outfit to an historic campaign thus far.

St Helens' Jack Welsby took the Young Player of the Year award

The Young Player of the Year award was given to St Helens' 20-year-old Jack Welsby, while Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield MBE received the Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League award.

Salford Red Devils wing Ken Sio was rewarded for his feat as Super League top try scorer (19 tries), while Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks also received an award as the league's top tackler (833 tackles).

Jodie Cunningham of St Helens was named as the Woman of Steel, after a season in which the Saints dominated all around them and picked up the League Leaders' Shield on the final day of the season.

Cunningham's St Helens also picked up this year's Challenge Cup title, and will contest the 2021 Grand Final vs Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, where they will aim to wrap up a tremendous treble.

St Helens' Jodie Cunningham has been named Woman of Steel

Super League Awards 2021 winners:

Steve Prescott Man of Steel - Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Betfred Coach of the Year - Steve McNamara (Catalans Dragons)

Young Player of the Year - Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Top Try Scorer - Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)

Top Tackler - Joe Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors)

Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League - Kevin Sinfield MBE

Woman of Steel - Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)