George Lawler: Castleford Tigers clinch signing of Hull KR forward for 2022 Super League season

George Lawler is joining Castleford from Hull KR

George Lawler has become Castleford Tigers' sixth new signing for the 2022 Super League season after agreeing a switch from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 26-year-old forward has signed a two-year contract with the Tigers as the squad for next year under incoming head coach Lee Radford continues to take shape.

Lawler had been Hull KR's longest-serving player, having made a try-scoring debut for his home-city club against Widnes Vikings in 2015, but has now opted to switch to Castleford for the next stage of his career.

"I'm really excited," Lawler said. "I've been at Hull KR for six or seven years and loved my time, and to now come to Castleford I'm really looking forward to it, linking up with Radders, and I think the signings that we've made are exciting.

"I've spoke to a couple of boys who've worked under Lee, there has been nothing but positive things. The sort of style of play he played suits me too, so I'm looking forward to working with him.

"I think this year has been the best year that I've been at KR, rugby-wise, but I'm looking forward to a new challenge with Cas and I'm sure we can do good things as well."

Lawler joins Alex Sutcliffe, Kenny Edwards, Jake Mamo, Joe Westerman and Bureta Faraimo in signing for the Tigers as the club begins a new era under Radford's stewardship.

Incoming Castleford head coach Lee Radford is pleased with the signing of George Lawler

The former Hull FC head coach is in no doubt the man who is comfortable playing anywhere in the pack will be a valuable addition to the squad.

"You look at the honesty and hard work you get from the players here at Castleford Tigers, players like Nathan Massey and what he brings to the table, George is exactly the same," Radford said.

"Hopefully now you can see the theme of what we want the team to look like with these type of players in there. I can't wait to work with George."