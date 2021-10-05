Super League Grand Final 2021: How St Helens switch saved Lachlan Coote's career

Lachlan Coote is aiming to cap his time at St Helens with a third Grand Final success

When he left North Queensland Cowboys at the end of a difficult 2018 season, Lachlan Coote was beset by thoughts that his top-flight rugby league career was over.

Injuries and no longer feeling like his face fit in Townsville led the man who was part of the Cowboys' NRL Grand Final triumph just three years earlier wondering what the future held - until St Helens came calling.

Three years on, ahead of what will be his last game for the club, Coote has revitalised his career - being part of back-to-back Super League Grand Final triumphs, a Challenge Cup success and aiming to secure a third-straight league title when Saints face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Coming here after 2018, I was probably thinking my career was done and Saints probably saved my career," Coote, who is moving to Hull Kingston Rovers on a two-year contract after the Grand Final, said.

"Since I've been at this club from day one, I've been respected, and it's felt like somewhere I belong. It's been a great place to be around, and the people and players have brought the best out of me.

"It was a case of probably just thinking I'd go back to a Queensland Cup team and finish off my career there, but then Saints came into play.

"I tried to prove a point to myself my career wasn't ended, and those thoughts crossed my mind."

Coote has proven a more than adequate replacement for 2018 Man of Steel Ben Barba at full-back for St Helens, becoming a fans' favourite in the process and earning a place in Super League's Dream Team during his first season at Totally Wicked Stadium.

Perhaps the best indication of the impact the Scotland international has had on the team, though, comes from the young man who is tabbed as his long-term replacement in the No. 1 shirt in 20-year-old Jack Welsby.

"He's a seasoned pro and a veteran of the NRL, but what he's come over here and done is nothing short of spectacular," Super League young player of the year Welsby said of Coote.

"He's almost come in instantly and added to the leadership qualities we've had with the likes of Jonny Lomax and James Roby, but he's also stamped his own authority on it.

Jack Welsby hailed the influence of Lachlan Coote on himself and the St Helens squad

"He's perhaps not as dynamic or as fast off the mark as he used to be, but the way he holds himself around the changing room and with the lads, he grabs your respect.

"I think he'll go on and do the same at Hull KR and he's an absolutely amazing professional and bloke, and I'm pretty honoured just to have had the chance to play with him."

For his part, Coote credits former Saints head coach Justin Holbrook - who surprised him by entrusting him with the team's goal-kicking responsibilities - and his successor Kristian Woolf for helping him flourish at the club.

"The best thing with those two coaches is they've been approachable and they both really back their players, and that's been the best thing about being under Justin and Woolfy," Coote said.

"They're both great coaches and just back their players, and they're not too worried about errors and everything like that.

"It's just about moving on and focussing on your next job, and that's what I love about them."

Victory for St Helens in Saturday's Grand Final would be a fitting way for Coote to bring down the curtain on his time with the club, having bowed out at Totally Wicked Stadium by being named player of the match as they defeated Leeds Rhinos 36-8 in last Friday's semi-final.

Whatever happens though, the 31-year-old is preparing for an emotional night in Manchester as a time with Saints which has far surpassed his expectations draws to a close.

Either way the result goes on Saturday, it's going to be the end of an era and it's really special to be part of this group. St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote

"The main reason I signed for the club is to try to win a trophy, but to go back-to-back and then going into a third Grand Final after three years is a great achievement," Coote said. "I feel very proud to be part of this group and grateful as well.

"The one thing I really set out to do when I signed for this club is win a Grand Final, and to have two already and going into a third one, I'm speechless, really.

"Either way the result goes on Saturday, it's going to be the end of an era and it's really special to be part of this group."