Theo Fages: Huddersfield Giants confirm signing of St Helens scrum-half for 2022 Super League season

Theo Fages long-rumoured move from St Helens to Huddersfield Giants from 2022 has been confirmed by the Yorkshire club.

The 27-year-old French scrum-half is joining the Giants on a three-year contract after turning down the offer of a new deal with the Super League champions.

Fages began his professional career as a 16-year-old at Salford Red Devils and will renew his acquaintance with his old head coach Ian Watson at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Theo is a hugely significant signing for us at the Giants," Watson said. "He's a player with a huge desire to win and be the best and has a never-say-die attitude who demands the team to compete hard on every play by leading with his actions.

"Theo has helped take a Saints team to the very top with his desire and ability to control the game through his organisation and kicking abilities.

"Theo, along with the other players in the squad, can now build a team which pushes us to a new level."

Fages, who will be partnered at Huddersfield by another former Salford half-back, Tui Lolohea, was in the St Helens team that won back-to-back Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson is looking forward to working with Theo Fages again

However, he missed last Saturday's title triumph over Catalans Dragons after breaking a shoulder in the club's Challenge Cup final win over Castleford Tigers in July.

On the international stage, he has made 15 appearances for France and captained them in the 2017 World Cup, and is now looking forward to the next chapter of his club career.

"I'm really excited to get going," Fages said. "I just want to bring this team back to where it was, fighting for trophies, and the challenge is really exciting for me.

"It's a new life for me. We will be moving here and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Ian Watson and everybody else wants to do really well for this team. We want to win trophies and I'll just be giving 100 percent for this team."