John Bateman named England captain for France clash; eight players to earn first caps

John Bateman will captain England in Saturday's Test match against France

John Bateman will lead an England team which includes eight uncapped players when they take on France in Saturday’s international in Perpignan.

The injury-enforced absence of Sam Tomkins, who skippered the side in the 26-24 loss to the Combined Nations All Stars in June, sees Wigan Warriors second row handed the captaincy.

Jordan Abdull, Tom Davies, Niall Evalds, Morgan Knowles, Kruise Leeming, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin are all set to win their first Test caps too after being named in the match-day 17 by head coach Shaun Wane.

"We have some outstanding leaders in the team, including John Bateman who'll be captain," Wane, who previously coached Bateman at Wigan, said.

"I've known John since he was a kid, I trust him, I know what he's capable of and he's strong under pressure - and we have other strong leaders too, like Jonny Lomax in the halves and Mike Cooper in the front row.

"This is also a chance for the players to put a marker down for the World Cup. Some of them haven't featured in an England set up before and I'm really excited for them. Representing your country is a dream and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do in an England shirt."

Davies, Knowles, McShane and Oledzki have previously pulled on an England shirt in the non-cap international against the Combined Nations, but this will be the first taste of Test match rugby league for the quartet.

Catalans Dragons winger Davies lines up at his club home ground of Stade Gilbert Brutus in a three-quarter line which also contains Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne, Wigan's Zak Hardaker and Tommy Makinson - one of four players from Super League champions St Helens in the team.

Another of those is former Wales international Knowles, who slots in at loose forward. McShane, Man of Steel in 2019, lines up at hooker with Leeds Rhinos No. 9 Leeming, who featured for the Combined Nations against England, backing him up from the bench after an impressive season.

Leeming's clubmate Oledzki takes his place on the interchange bench too with fellow forward, ex-Ireland international and 2019 Great Britain tourist Philbin.

Evalds, winner of the Lance Todd Trophy in Castleford Tigers' Challenge Cup final defeat to St Helens in July, takes Tomkins' slot at full-back, while Man of Steel nominee Abdull lines up at scrum-half alongside Saints stand-off Jonny Lomax.

Morgan Knowles is one of those set to win his first Test cap for England after playing against the Combined Nations in June

Bateman, meanwhile, lines up alongside fellow Wigan player Liam Farrell in the second row. Alex Walmsley and Mike Cooper have been handed the starting prop roles, while back row Ben Currie is the other interchange player.

"There's a very positive mood in the camp, a great camaraderie," Wane said. "The lads have trained well and we're ready to go."

England team to face France

Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers); Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, captain), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens).

Interchange: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves).