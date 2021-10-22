Brian McDermott set for Featherstone Rovers after James Webster’s departure

Brian McDermott could replace James Webster at Featherstone

Leeds' four-time Grand Final-winning coach Brian McDermott is set for a return to the game with Championship club Featherstone, who have parted company with James Webster.

Rovers say the departure of Webster, which comes just 12 days after their defeat to Toulouse in the Million Pound Game, is by mutual consent as he opts to focus on his studies and lecturing work at Leeds Beckett University.

McDermott guided Leeds to the Super League title in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, the 2012 World Club Challenge and the two Challenge Cup triumphs before being sacked in July 2018 after a poor run of results.

He went on to coach Toronto Wolfpack until they pulled out of Super League in the summer of 2020 and ended the 2021 season as a consultant with relegated Championship club Oldham.

Featherstone have yet to confirm a successor to Webster, who was out of contract.

In a statement, Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: "I had been talking with James throughout the season about extending his contract for the 2022 season so was shocked when, at the 11th hour, he advised me that due to his personal commitments, he didn't want to coach in Super League if the club were successful in the Grand Final.

"Throughout my leadership of the club, I have had the sole burning ambition of Featherstone Rovers achieving its Super League goal so I have had no alternative but to decide to look for other alternatives who share the same drive.

"James's legacy at the club will be an extremely successful Centenary year where we won the 1895 Cup and came so close to achieving our Super League objective.

"I thank him for all his efforts. We will redouble our efforts to make sure we stand the best possible chance of achieving our goals."