France 4-40 England: Emily Rudge leads by example as visitors win women's Test in Perpignan
England score seven tries with Jodie Cunningham, Emily Rudge, Caitlin Beevers, Amy Hardcastle all crossing the whitewash
Last Updated: 23/10/21 2:41pm
Captain Emily Rudge scored a try in each half as England extended their unbeaten record against France with a 40-4 victory in the women's Test in Perpignan.
After a scrappy opening, the visitors seized control of Saturday's contest with three tries in the last 15 minutes of the first half through centre Amy Hardcastle, substitute Paige Travis, and second rower Rudge.
Stand-off Jodie Cunningham took a return pass from Rudge within a minute of the restart to extend the lead and, as the French began to tire, Rudge claimed her second try and hooker Tara Jones and winger Caitlin Beevers also crossed.
More to follow...