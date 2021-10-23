France 4-40 England: Emily Rudge leads by example as visitors win women's Test in Perpignan

England celebrate victory in the women's Test in Perpignan

Captain Emily Rudge scored a try in each half as England extended their unbeaten record against France with a 40-4 victory in the women's Test in Perpignan.

After a scrappy opening, the visitors seized control of Saturday's contest with three tries in the last 15 minutes of the first half through centre Amy Hardcastle, substitute Paige Travis, and second rower Rudge.

Emily Rudge drives for the try line before scoring

Stand-off Jodie Cunningham took a return pass from Rudge within a minute of the restart to extend the lead and, as the French began to tire, Rudge claimed her second try and hooker Tara Jones and winger Caitlin Beevers also crossed.

Tara Jones of England scores a try

More to follow...