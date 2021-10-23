Sitaleki Akauola: Tonga forward joins Salford on two-year contract

Sitaleki Akauola (left) celebrates scoring a try for Warrington Wolves

Salford have announced the signing of Warrington's Tonga forward Sitaleki Akauola on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old prop started his professional career in the NRL for West Tigers and also played for Penrith, before moving to the UK in 2019 to join the Wolves.

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "Sita wanted to come to Salford to show what a quality player he really is and he is a fantastic acquisition for the club, as we look to challenge at the top of Super League again.

"He adds size, strength, athleticism and versatility to the pack and I look forward to seeing him rip it up in a Salford shirt."

Akauola becomes the sixth recruit for Salford, who have yet to appoint a new coach for 2022, following the signings of Brodie Croft, Shane Wright, Amir Bourouh, Ryan Brierley and King Vuniyayawa.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for Salford," said Akauola.

"It's a club with passion and ambition.

"It'll be great to be playing in front of that Salford faithful, who I know are a massive part of Salford Red Devils."