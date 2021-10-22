Konrad Hurrell: St Helens confirm signing of Tonga international from Leeds Rhinos

Konrad Hurrell will link up with Tonga national team head coach Kristian Woolf at St Helens

Konrad Hurrell will link up with his Tonga national team head coach Kristian Woolf at St Helens after his long-rumoured move to the Super League champions was confirmed.

The 30-year-old centre has signed a one-year deal with Saints and makes the switch from Leeds Rhinos, where he has spent the past three seasons following a move from Gold Coast Titans.

Hurrell has won 11 caps for Tonga as well and St Helens head coach Woolf is in no doubt he will prove a valuable addition to the squad as they bid for a fourth-straight Super League title in 2022.

✍️ St Helens R.F.C. can now confirm the signing of Tongan international centre and 2019+2020 @SuperLeague Dream Teamer Konrad Hurrell from Leeds Rhinos on a one year deal in 2022.



"Everyone knows 'Koni' is a great character, and he has a terrific ability to enjoy rugby league and make the fans feel a part of the team," Woolf said.

"What I also know is he is a terrific competitor and I know he has not been happy with what he has done in 2021.

"I know what he is as a player and he has played in some real big games for Tonga and been one of our best players. The 2017 World Cup beating New Zealand is an example, he really stood up in that game as he did against Great Britain and Australia in 2019."

Hurrell came to Super League having made a total of 116 NRL appearances with 55 tries for both New Zealand Warriors and the Titans after making his debut for the former in 2012.

Hurrell made a big impact in Super League during his three seasons with Leeds

While at Leeds, he earned two Super League Dream Team nominations, won the Challenge Cup in 2020 and became a firm fans' favourite, scoring 23 tries in 55 appearances.

Hurrell's signing comes after a spot opened up in the three-quarters following Kevin Naiqama's retirement, but the man himself expects to have to fight hard to earn a place in the reigning champions' starting XIII.

"I like a challenge and I know it is going to be tough to find a spot in the squad, but it is a challenge I am looking forward to," Hurrell said.

"I am looking forward to proving a point that I can be good enough to be in this team. I want a big pre-season because I know I need to work hard and earn the respect from the boys.

"The one thing I love about the Super League is the fans and hopefully the St Helens fans are looking forward to seeing me in a St Helens jersey and I am looking forward to meeting everyone."