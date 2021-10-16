Shane Wright: Salford Red Devils clinch signing of North Queensland Cowboys second row

Shane Wright has agreed a move to Salford

Shane Wright has joined Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

The Australian second row has 41 NRL appearances with the Cowboys under his belt since making his debut four years ago and was named the Townsville club's rookie of the year in 2019.

He has now decided to pursue a career in Super League though and is excited to be joining the Red Devils for the 2022 season.

"It's a new chapter in my rugby league career and I'm excited to come over here and get stuck in," Wright said.

"I'm looking forward to improving my game and buying into the culture at the club."

Wright joins fellow former NRL player Brodie Croft, plus King Vuniyayawa and Amir Bourouh - signed from Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors respectively - at Salford for next season, although the Red Devils are still looking for a new head coach following Richard Marshall's departure after barely one year in charge.

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease is in no doubt the 25-year-old Wright will be a valuable addition to the Salford pack for whoever Marshall's eventual successor is though.

"I'm delighted that we have landed Shane's signature," Blease said. "Shane is bringing with him four years of valuable NRL experience.

"After speaking with Shane and watching him as a consistent performer at the Cowboys last season, he is coming to the Red Devils bringing his workmanlike attitude, strength and agility to the pack for next season and beyond."