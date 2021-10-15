Sadiq Adebiyi: Wakefield Trinity sign prop from London Broncos

Sadiq Adebiyi has joined Wakefield on an initial one-year deal

Sadiq Adebiyi has become Willie Poching's first signing as Wakefield Trinity head coach after agreeing a move from Championship side London Broncos.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has signed a 12-month deal with an option for a second year in 2023, having previously featured in Super League for the Broncos two years ago.

Prop Adebiyi missed most of the 2021 season with a ruptured Achilles, but Poching expects him to make a big impact for Trinity next season.

"Sid was tipped to us by a lot of experienced and knowledgeable minds who have been involved with the London Broncos," said Poching.

"Upon watching him and speaking to Sid, I could sense his love of the game and his passion to want to be in an environment where he will grow and where we can help him reach his goals.

"It is exciting to have Sid join us, and I know he'll be a great member of our group."

Lagos-born Adebiyi, who has been part of the Broncos set-up since joining their academy aged 15, is now looking forward to getting another opportunity in the top flight after agreeing the move north.

"I'm really excited," Adebiyi said. "When I got the call from Willie about joining the club, I just couldn't wait to get started.

"Wakefield Trinity is a great club and I can't wait to meet the fans and the people around the club.

"It will be a big change for me, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Adebiyi becomes Wakefield's fourth recruit for 2022 overall, with Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves) and Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions) having agreed switches prior to Poching being confirmed as head coach.