Toulouse Olympique: Chris Hankinson the latest to join French side for first Super League season

Chris Hankinson has signed a two-year contract with Toulouse

Chris Hankinson has become Toulouse Olympique's latest recruit ahead of the French club's maiden Super League season after joining from Wigan Warriors.

The goal-kicking centre has been part of the Warriors' squad since joining from Championship side Swinton Lions midway through 2019, making a total of 23 appearances in all competitions.

However, Hankinson spent the 2021 season on loan in the second tier with London Broncos and has now been released from the final season of his contract to join Toulouse on a two-year deal.

New signing



Chris Hankinson signe au TOXIII pour les deux prochaines saisons !



Chris HANKINSON is a Toulouse player for two next years !

"I'm very happy with this transfer," Hankinson, who scored over 200 points in 19 appearances for the Broncos last season, said.

"We've been in contact for a long time and now it's done, it's great. I can guarantee that I will give my all on the pitch for this club."

Hankinson follows James Cunningham, Matty Russell and French duo Gadwin Springer and Lucas Albert in joining Toulouse as head coach Sylvain Houles shapes his squad for their first Super League campaign.

Club president Bernard Sarrazzain is delighted to clinch the signing of Hankinson and believes he will have plenty to offer for the team in 2022.

"I am very satisfied to finalise Christopher's arrival at the club and I thank the leaders of the Wigan Warriors for having released him," Sarrazzain said.

"He's a great boy with a lot of human and athletic qualities. Having players of his calibre will help us a lot next season."

Meanwhile, Toulouse's French rivals Catalans Dragons have confirmed Arthur Mourgue has been handed an improved two-year contract.

Mourgue, who made his international debut for France in last month's 30-10 defeat to England in Perpignan, is regarded as one of Super League's rising stars and was a regular for the Dragons in 2022 as they reached the Grand Final for the first time.

Nouveau contrat pour Arthur Mourgue

Déjà lié aux Dragons jusqu'à la fin de la saison 2023, Arthur Mourgue a signé un nouveau contrat revalorisé de deux ans.



🇫🇷 https://t.co/EbwUwxNl4f

Dragons Catalans

"Arthur had a real break-out season in 2021 and we had no hesitation in offering him an improved deal," Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said.

"We are extremely happy with his progression to date and look forward to helping him continually improve his whole game."