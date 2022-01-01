Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos icon on the 'massive honour' of being awarded the MBE

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours List

By his own admission, Jamie Jones-Buchanan is something of a medieval history enthusiast.

Indeed, the day before the news was announced he had been awarded an MBE for services to rugby league and the community, the former Leeds Rhinos forward was visiting Conwy Castle, built in the 13th Century by Edward I, in North Wales.

By that point, of course, Jones-Buchanan already knew he was to be honoured in such a way, having found out via a letter delivered to the Rhinos' Kirkstall training ground where he is now part of Richard Agar's coaching staff.

And as well as speaking of his pride at receiving the honour, the seven-time Super League Grand Final winner could not help but reflect on how he viewed it through the lens of that period of history he is so fascinated by.

"It's a massive honour and I'm really proud," Jones-Buchanan said.

"Many a time, I've talked about how privileged I feel and how much gratitude I've got to go on that journey with an unbelievable group of individuals in a really special environment.

"On occasions, I've maybe abstractly segued onto this idea of being a medieval romanticist and a big fan of Plantagenet history.

"While that's not relevant in 2022, in terms of personal accolades that's as close as you're ever going to get. The excited young kid inside me sees it like that."

Jones-Buchanan is one of three people from the world of rugby league to be named in the 2022 New Year's Honours List, with television personality and Warrington Wolves physical disability rugby league player Adam Hills awarded the OBE for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness, and RFL operations director Emma Rosewarne awarded the MBE for services to rugby league.

Along with recognising what the former Stanningley junior did on the field in 421 appearances for the Rhinos and 15 internationals for England and Great Britain between 1999 and 2019, this honour is for the work the 40-year-old has done in the community of his home city of Leeds too.

Jones-Buchanan is a trustee of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the Leeds 2023 Year of Culture and the Red Ladder Theatre Company as well as a Patron of Inspire North, and his work in inspiring the next generation has proven hugely rewarding for him.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been active in the community alongside his rugby league career

"It's really rewarding and really important as well, and I'm still learning why that is," Jones-Buchanan said.

"I think we all get a sense of belonging when we're giving back and one of the phrases I've been using recently about the gratitude I've had to realise and fulfil a bit of my potential through the vehicle of sport is that you can't really repay it.

"Grace is non-transactional, and I can't give back the people who helped me on that journey, but I can pay it forward to the next generation of people, to help them be the best person they can be and to be the best version of themselves.

"To be able to do that and give somebody a chance to find their place in society only supports everybody else exponentially."

The overarching message is that I'm a product of that environment and I'm a reflection of the people I've been surrounded by Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE

The award also means Jones-Buchanan is the latest member of the Rhinos' golden generation to receive such an honour, joining Kevin Sinfield OBE, Rob Burrow MBE and Jamie Peacock MBE.

Jones-Buchanan believes that group being honoured in this fashion is an indication of what made that team which were one of the dominant forces in Super League so special, as well as underlining the impact they continue to make off the field after retiring from playing.

"I'm really honoured, but the overarching message is that I'm a product of that environment and I'm a reflection of the people I've been surrounded by," Jones-Buchanan said.

"They're a very special cohort of players who were successful on the field, but in many ways more successful off it.

"I think that group shines brighter now than it did on the field, which is testament to the culture, camaraderie and team spirit we had as a group of men together."