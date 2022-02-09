Super League 2022: New Hull Kingston Rovers signing Lachlan Coote ready to get rocking with the Robins

Lachlan Coote has joined Hull KR on a two-year contract

When Lachlan Coote pulls on a Hull Kingston Rovers jersey for the first time on Friday evening and steps out onto the field for their 2022 Betfred Super League opener at home to Wigan Warriors, he will be hoping it goes better than his first experience at Hull College Craven Park.

The full-back was still plying his trade in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys when he lined up for Scotland - Coote qualifies for the Bravehearts through his grandmother - against Australia in the 2016 Four Nations, only to finish on the wrong side of a 54-12 defeat.

Nevertheless, it has always been a venue Coote enjoyed playing at since moving to Super League for a successful three seasons with St Helens and now he is savouring the opportunity to play there on a regular basis following his switch to the Robins on a two-year contract.

"That didn't go too well for Scotland against Australia," Coote said, recalling his first time playing in East Hull. "But it's a good ground to play at.

"I like the atmosphere they create here, and I think when we rocked up here for St Helens [last season], it was a really tight game until the end. The fans were always respectful in every way and that's what I like about it.

"I sort of got a taste of it last week against Huddersfield Giants at home [in a pre-season match]. It's a great little fanbase and I'm looking forward to getting out there."

Coote's three campaigns with Saints yielded three Super League Grand Final winners' rings and a Challenge Cup winners' medal, and he was an integral part of those successes along with becoming a firm fans' favourite at Totally Wicked Stadium.

He joins a Hull KR team which was the surprise package of the competition in 2021 though, going from finishing bottom of the table to being within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final appearance after ending the regular season sixth and beating Warrington Wolves 19-0 in the elimination play-off.

Rovers won plaudits far and wide for the attacking, heads-up style of rugby boss Tony Smith has implemented too and Coote has gained an insight of to how the former Super League and Challenge Cup-winning head coach has turned around the club's fortunes during pre-season.

"It's just the culture at the moment," Coote said. "From what I'm hearing since I've been here, it's changed from what it used to be.

"They're really focusing on team performances, being together, being one unit and all that kind of thing. I think that's what Tony is implementing at the moment - and just enjoying the game and having fun out there and enjoying working hard together.

They're a team who are showing up for each other and that's what really excited me about coming here. Lachlan Coote on signing for Hull KR

"I think that's the turning point and it showed in that play-off game against Warrington. Warrington are a great attacking team and they weren't able to score any points, so they're a team who are showing up for each other and that's what really excited me about coming here."

At 31, Coote is being looked upon to bring his Super League-winning experience to the squad and help bring through the next generation of players at Hull KR, not least of all 22-year-old full-back Will Dagger.

It is a role he fulfilled at St Helens where he aided the development of Jack Welsby, the man taking over the No. 1 shirt at the reigning champions in 2022, and hopes it can help lead to more success with his new club.

"Tony has had a chat to me about being a mentor and all that, and that's sort of what I've gone into as I got older," Coote said.

"I've worked with Jack Welsby back then and working with these young guys at the moment as well. It's just about my experiences and passing those on to them.

"My time in the game is limited at the moment, so what I want to do is help out and make the players around me perform at the best.

"That's what I love about Tony, everyone has got a voice in the team and it's always good to be in a team like that."

