Super League 2022: A football fan's guide to the 12 clubs in British rugby league's top competitions

New to Super League? Don't know your Aidan Sezer from your elbow? Well, fear not because we’ve put together a fun guide to all 12 teams in the 2022 Betfred Super League, explained in football terms…

Castleford Tigers

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Aston Villa. After several years of struggle, they have regained prominence under the guidance of a local lad and are now embarking on another era with a new man in charge. They still need a major trophy though as it has been a long time without one.

Catalans Dragons

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Liverpool. The self-professed neutrals' favourite and now generally found at the top end of the table battling it out for honours. A team comprising stars from around the world and particularly tough to beat at home where a passionate fanbase creates a unique atmosphere.

Huddersfield Giants

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Brighton & Hove Albion. Led by a man regarded as one of the brightest coaching prospects of his generation and aiming to establish themselves as a force in the competition, although their results can sometimes leave fans frustrated. Also find themselves in the odd situation of not having a nearby local rival.

Hull FC

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Newcastle United. Backed by a fervent and devoted fanbase in one of the sport's biggest heartlands but keep falling short in Super League. No truth in the rumour they wear black and white because that's what colour the TV was when they last won a league title.

Hull Kingston Rovers

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: West Ham United. Mired among the also-rans for or flirting with relegation several years, but last season mounted a surprising turnaround which saw them firmly up among the contenders. Famed for their club way, which includes a trademark playing style.

Leeds Rhinos

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Arsenal. Once among the regular title-contenders but have fallen away in recent years following the retirement of the mainstays who comprised their golden generation. Now placing their faith in some up-and-coming youngsters to satisfy the expectations of their loyal but demanding supporters.

Salford Red Devils

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Leicester City. Went from little more than making up the numbers to fairy-tale runs to both the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in successive seasons to become one of the competition's feel-good stories. The question remains as to whether they will be one-offs or the start of something.

St Helens

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Manchester City. The reigning champions and a relentless winning machine with an ever-expanding trophy cabinet. All eyes will be on whether any of the chasing pack can end this growing dynasty of domination.

Toulouse Olympique

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Brentford. Have been knocking on the door for a few years and now finally earned the chance at the highest level after winning promotion from the Championship. Led by a forward-thinking European head coach and are also the hipsters' favourite.

Wakefield Trinity

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Burnley. Big in the 1960s, but these days more likely to be found battling it out in the lower half of the table. Nevertheless, one of the competition's great survivors and still capable of giving the big boys a bloody nose, especially on their home turf.

Warrington Wolves

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Tottenham Hotspur. A team with an abundance of talented players yet with no title to show for it and it has become something of a running joke among fans of other clubs that it's always their year. Most of their success has come in cup competitions.

Wigan Warriors

If they were a Premier League team, they'd be…: Manchester United. For many years, the undisputed kings and the poster boys of the sport in this country, but now going through something of a fallow period. Previously managed by a former playing great, they have now turned to someone who has worked their way through the coaching ranks to bring back the good times.