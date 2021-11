Super League: Fixtures for all 27 rounds of the 2022 regular season

St Helens and Catalans open the 2022 Super League season with a rematch of the Grand Final

The fixtures for the 2022 Super League regular season were released on Thursday, with the season getting under way with a rematch of this year's Grand Final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

It all kicks off with reigning champions Saints taking on League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans on Thursday, February 10 and runs for 27 rounds, including Magic Weekend in Newcastle on July 9 and 10.

The play-offs for the top six finishers commence in mid-September with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24, and we have all of the regular-season fixtures - including Sky Sports' live games from Rounds 1 to 11 - for you here…

We start the 2022 season in style 💯#GrandFinal rematch ✅

Champions v League Leaders' ✅

Live on @SkySportsRL ✅@Saints1890 v @DragonsOfficiel, Thursday 10 February, 8pm KO 👊 #SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 24, 2021

Round 1

Thurs, Feb 10: 8pm - St Helens vs Catalans Dragons (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Feb 11: 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Feb 12: 12.30pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves; 7pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Huddersfield Giants (live on Sky Sports).

Sun, Feb 13: 3pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC.

Round 2

Thurs, Feb 17: 8pm - Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Feb 18: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Feb 19: 12.30pm - Hull FC vs St Helens; 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 5pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sun, Feb 20: 3pm - Salford Red Devils vs Toulouse Olympique.

Round 3

Thurs, Feb 24: 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons (live on Sky Sports), Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants.

Fri, Feb 25: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers (live on Sky Sports), St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sat, Feb 26: 3pm - Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils; 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 4

Thurs, Mar 3: 8pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Mar 4: 8pm - Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Mar 5: 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Wigan Warriors.

Sun, Mar 6: 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, Hull Kingston Rovers vs St Helens; 3.30pm - Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC.

Round 5

Thurs, Mar 10: 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Mar 11: 7.30pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique; 7.45pm - Salford Red Devils vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 8pm - St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Mar 12: 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers; 5pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors.

Round 6

Thurs, Mar 17: 8pm - Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Mar 18: 7.30pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 8pm - Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Mar 19: 12.30pm - Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity; 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs St Helens.

Sun, Mar 20: 3pm - Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants.

Round 7

Thurs, Mar 31: 8pm - Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Apr 1: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils; 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Toulouse Olympique, Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (live on Sky Sports).

Round 8

Thurs, Apr 14: 7.30pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique (live on Sky Sports); 7.45pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers; 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils.

Fri, Apr 15: 12.30pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC (live on Sky Sports); 3pm - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (live on Sky Sports).

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 💪



French derby 🇫🇷

Good Friday double-header 🙌

3 live games on @SkySportsRL 📺



Don't miss it 🔥 #SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 25, 2021

Round 9

Mon, Apr 18: 3pm - Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos (live on Sky Sports), Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens, Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity, Toulouse Olympique vs Hull Kingston Rovers (UK time); 5.30pm - Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (live on Sky Sports).

Round 10

Fri, Apr 22: 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs St Helens (live on Sky Sports), Leeds Rhinos vs Toulouse Olympique.

Sat, Apr 23: 3pm - Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sun, Apr 24: 1pm - Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils; 6.45pm - Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons (live on Sky Sports).

Round 11

Thurs, Apr 28: 8pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants (live on Sky Sports).

Fri, Apr 29: 7.30pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers; 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (live on Sky Sports).

Sat, Apr 30: Hull FC vs Toulouse Olympique.

Round 12

Fri, May 13: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors; 8pm - St Helens vs Hull FC.

Sat, May 14: 5pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves.

Sun, May 15: 3pm - Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos; 3.30pm - Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Toulouse Olympique vs Wakefield Trinity (UK time).

Round 13

Thurs, May 19: 8pm - Warrington Wolves vs St Helens.

Fri, May 20: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Toulouse Olympique; 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sat, May 21: 3pm - Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors.

Sun, May 22: 3pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 14

Fri, Jun 3: 7.30pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants; 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sat, Jun 4: 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs St Helens.

Sun, Jun 5: 3pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC.

Round 15

Fri, Jun 10: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sat, Jun 11: 6pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC.

Sun, Jun 12: 3pm - Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors, St Helens vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves, Toulouse Olympique vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 16

Thurs, Jun 23: 8pm - St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos.

Fri, Jun 24: 8pm - Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC, Wigan Warriors vs Toulouse Olympique.

Sun, Jun 26: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity; 3.30pm - Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 17

Fri, Jul 1: 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants.

Sat, Jul 2: 3pm - Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos; 6pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs St Helens; 7.30pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Hull Kingston Rovers.

Sun, Jul 3: 3pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 18 (Magic Weekend at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports)

Sat, Jul 9: 2.30pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique; 4.45pm - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors; 7pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers.

Sun, Jul 10: 1pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils; 3.15pm - Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves; 5.30pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC.

Round 19

Fri, Jul 15: 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves, St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants, Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC.

Sat, Jul 16: 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sun, Jul 17: 3pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 20

Thurs, Jul 21: 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors.

Fri, Jul 22: 7.30pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants; 8pm - Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers.

Sat, Jul 23: 5pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Salford Red Devils.

Sun, Jul 24: 3pm - Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2021 Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens Highlights from the 2021 Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens

Round 21

Fri, Jul 29: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves; 8pm - Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Toulouse Olympique vs Hull FC.

Sat, Jul 30: 6pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos; 7pm - Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sun, Jul 31: 3pm - Salford Red Devils vs St Helens.

Round 22

Fri, Aug 5: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC; 8pm - St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves.

Sun, Aug 7: 3pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique, Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 23

Fri, Aug 12: 8pm - Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves vs Toulouse Olympique.

Sun, Aug 14: 3pm - Hull FC vs St Helens, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Million Pound game as Toulouse Olympique took on Featherstone Rovers for a place in Super League 2022 Highlights of the Million Pound game as Toulouse Olympique took on Featherstone Rovers for a place in Super League 2022

Round 24

Fri, Aug 19: 7.45pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers; 8pm - Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, St Helens vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Wigan Warriors vs Toulouse Olympique.

Sat, Aug 20: 6pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 25

Thurs, Aug 25: 6.45pm UK time - Toulouse Olympique vs Catalans Dragons; 7.45pm - Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 8pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers.

Fri, Aug 26: 8pm - Wigan Warriors vs St Helens.

Round 26

Sun, Aug 28: 3pm - Hull FC vs Toulouse Olympique.

Mon, Aug 29: 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors, St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity; 6pm UK time - Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos; 7pm - Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 27

Sat, Sep 3: 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves, St Helens vs Toulouse Olympique, Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons.