Magic Weekend 2022: Derby clashes highlight Super League's weekend in Newcastle, with new July date

Next year's Magic Weekend will again take place in Newcastle

Two derby clashes highlight the fixtures for Super League's Magic Weekend in 2022, which will again take place at Newcastle's St James' Park in a new mid-summer slot.

Reigning champions St Helens face Wigan Warriors on day one on Saturday, July 9 next year, with the clash between Hull Kingston Rovers and Hull FC closing out the event on Sunday, July 10 - with all six of the weekend's matches live on Sky Sports.

It will be the sixth time Newcastle has hosted Magic Weekend too and Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones is delighted the competition will be returning to the north-east.

"It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021, and even more so with fans back in the stadium," Jones said. "We are delighted to be returning to St James' Park in 2022 and I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.

"I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with rugby league fans again next year."

Next year's Magic Weekend will kick off with newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique, who faced Toronto Wolfpack in a Championship clash to open the weekend in 2018, taking on Wakefield Trinity.

That is followed by the Saints-Wigan showdown, with day one concluding with an all-Yorkshire clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

Day two gets under way with Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson facing old club Salford Red Devils, now under the direction of Paul Rowley.

This year's League Leaders' Shield winners and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons then tackle Warrington Wolves, followed by the Hull derby rounding out proceedings on Sunday evening.

As with previous years, fixtures have been decided by teams being matched based on the position they finished in the 2021 Super League season.

Tickets for Magic Weekend 2022 go on sale from Monday, November 29 and season-ticket holders can claim a 50 per cent discount when buying via their club.

Magic Weekend 2022 fixtures

Saturday, July 9: 2.30pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Toulouse Olympique; 4.45pm - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors; 7pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons.

Sunday, July 10: 1pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils; 3.15pm - Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves; 5.30pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC.