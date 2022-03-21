Super League: Team of the week for Round 6 of the season

Chris Hankinson is one of three Toulouse players in our latest team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our latest XIII of the players who impressed during the sixth round of the 2022 Super League regular season...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

A third player of the match award of the season underlined Field's contribution as Wigan made it five wins from six with a 32-22 win at home to Castleford Tigers.

Field scored a spectacular try from deep in his own half and provided an assist, along with covering 219 metres with an average gain of 16 metres, making two clean breaks and busting eight tackles.

2. Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique)

A try from the Scotland international helped set Toulouse on their way to a first Super League victory as they ended St Helens' unbeaten start with a 22-20 win on Saturday.

Russell's try came as he carried for 134 metres with an average gain of eight metres, along with making two clean breaks and busting eight tackles.

3. Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils)

The centre played an influential role as Salford ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Leeds Rhinos 26-12 on Friday night.

Cross provided a try assist for the hosts, along with carrying for 108 metres with an average gain of eight metres, plus made one clean break and two tackle busts.

4. Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

The centre played a starring role as Toulouse overcame reigning champions St Helens at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Hankinson scored a try, set up another and kicked three goals. He also carried for 85 metres and made one clean break and one tackle bust.

5. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Another strong performance on the wing for Makinson could not help St Helens avoid their first defeat of the season as they went down to Toulouse.

The winger was among the try-scorers for the visitors and provided an assist, as well as making 210 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, two clean breaks and eight tackle busts.

6. Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield captain made a big impact on his return to action, helping his side recorded their second win of the season as they beat Warrington Wolves 38-22.

Miller assisted four of Trinity's tries and put in several testing kicks, along with carrying for 56 metres with the ball in hand.

7. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

A player of the match performance from Lino helped inspire Trinity to an eye-catching victory over Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

A try came on the back of the half-back making 82 metres with two clean breaks and eight tackle busts, along with kicking seven goals for the visitors.

8. King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils)

King Vuniyayawa played an important role in Salford's win over Leeds

A huge effort off the interchange from the Fiji international prop against his former club helped lay the platform for Salford to go on and beat Leeds.

Vuniyayawa carried for 214 metres with an average gain of 11 metres and provided an assist for a try, along with making one clean break, two tackle busts and 25 tackles.

9. Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

The hooker was at the forefront for Hull FC in a defence-dominated contest as they overcame Huddersfield Giants 14-6 at home on Sunday.

Houghton made 55 tackles, including nine marker tackles, with a 100 per cent success rate and came up with an offloading with the ball in hand too.

10. Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

McMeeken has settled well into his front-row role and came up with another strong performance as Catalans defeated Hull Kingston Rovers 18-10 on Friday.

The forward made 176 metres with an average gain of 10 metres and offloaded twice, along with coming up with 24 tackles on the defensive side.

11. Dominique Peyroux (Toulouse Olympique)

The former St Helens man was a thorn in the side for his old club as Toulouse fought back to defeat the visitors at the weekend.

Peyroux was among the try-scorers for the French side, while he came up with a big contribution in defence by making 34 tackles as well.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Another strong performance in the second row from Farrell helped Wigan to victory over Castleford in Thursday's Super League match.

Two tries from the 31-year-old came on the back of carrying for 126 metres with an average of seven metres per carry, with one clean break and seven tackle busts. He also made 30 tackles in defence.

13. Elijah Taylor (Salford Red Devils)

The loose forward came up with key contributions on both sides of the ball as Salford got back to winning ways against Leeds.

Taylor scored a crucial try for the hosts at the AJ Bell Stadium, along with busting two tackles and carrying for an average gain of eight metres, plus came up with 35 tackles in defence.