Super League: Why Andre Savelio is proud to be Hull FC's running man

Andre Savelio is always mindful of how many kilometres he covers in a game for Hull FC

Andre Savelio has racked up some eye-catching statistics in his four Super League appearances so far this season, but there is one he prides himself on in particular.

Given he plays in the second row, it might seem like the key indicators the 27-year-old would focus on areas like number of tackles and how many were completed, or metres made and average gain.

Yet while those get a glance on the individual read-out produced by Hull FC's analysts after each game, the most important area in Savelio's mind for assessing his own performance is how many kilometres he has run during a game.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"I'll have a look at how many times I've carried the ball, how well I've carried and how many tackles I've made, but I like looking at that one of how far I've ran in the game," Savelio said.

"I don't know what it is, it just gives me a tick in my head that I've been available. If I'm falling below 7k as an 80-minute player, something is going wrong.

"Normally after 80 minutes, I'll try to run at least 10k, but if I can get up around seven-and-a-half going towards eight that's how I measure if I've been involved.

"Even if I don't take as many carries the week before but you've ran further, it means you were always there offering yourself in my head."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League clash between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants The best of the action from the Super League clash between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants

Savelio has certainly been making himself available when it comes to being in try-scoring positions recently, with his score in last Saturday's 58-12 win over Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Challenge Cup being his third in as many games.

It was his defensive effort in Hull FC's 14-6 victory at home to Huddersfield Giants - 39 tackles with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate - last time out in Super League which Brett Hodgson was particularly enamoured with though and the head coach sees Savelio as an inspirational figure for the squad too.

"Quite often, when Andre plays well, we win the game and he contributes in a way where he inspires energy in those around him," Hodgson said.

"He's diligent in his mental preparation to know what's going to be asked of him. Like everyone, there are some elements of his game he's continually working on, but his enthusiasm - especially on gameday - is quite infectious.

I don't know what it is, it just gives me a tick in my head that I've been available. If I'm falling below 7k as an 80-minute player, something is going wrong. Hull FC's Andre Savelio

"I think against Huddersfield in particular, he had several key moments defensive where he was very physical and established what he wanted to do in the contact, so plenty of good things from Andre."

Savelio is, however, one of the players to have fallen foul on the RFL's more stringent approach to dangerous play implemented at the start of the 2022 season, having picked up a two-match ban for use of his knees in the season-opening win over Wakefield Trinity.

The New Zealand-born, Warrington-raised forward is among those in rugby league who have expressed concern over the way referees have been instructed to officiate this year and the length of some of the bans handed down. At the same time, however, he is mindful of controlling his own actions.

"I'm conscious of the actions I make this week can affect the following one, so I try to do everything between the lines," Savelio said.

Brett Hodgson is impressed by what Andre Savelio adds to the Hull FC squad on and off the field

"I don't often give many high tackles or those type of penalties away. I reckon it's probably a technique thing, but a lot of boys are all in on every tackle and sometimes you can get that wrong.

"As an edge back-rower, you can sort of pick your moments on when you want to whack someone or when you just want to make a good tackle for the team."

Hull FC's pack has had some extra presence added to it in recent weeks with the return of Manu Ma'u from injury and the man nicknamed 'The Tongan Terminator' is again set to line up alongside Savelio in the second row for Thursday's trip to Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports.

Savelio is delighted to have Ma'u back alongside him, particularly with their opposite numbers at the DW Stadium likely to be England internationals John Bateman and Liam Farrell.

Manu Ma'u has made a welcome return to Hull FC's pack in recent weeks

Bateman has more than proven himself in both the NRL and Super League, while Farrell is regarded by Savelio as one of the best players in the competition and he is relishing the challenge ahead.

"They've done it all, both of them," Savelio said. "Farrell has been a stalwart of that Wigan team for the last 10 or 12 years and you don't do that at a club like Wigan unless you're doing something right.

"Bateman has conquered this side and the other side of the world, so it will be good to come up against them.

"As a package, they've probably got the best two back-rowers in the comp, so me and Manu have got our work cut out for us."