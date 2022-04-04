Super League: Team of the week for Round 7 of the regular season

Matt Parcell's starring role for Hull KR against Warrington earns him a place in our team of the week

We go through the stats from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League and put together our stand-out XIII from the week...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries capped another strong performance from the full-back as Wigan edged out Hull FC 19-18 in the opening match of Round 7.

Field's double came on the back of him covering 159 metres with an average gain of eight metres per carry, with two cleans breaks and seven tackle busts.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The winger became the first player to reach double figures for the number of tries scored so far in the 2022 Super League season with two in the 26-0 win away to Leeds Rhinos.

Makinson carried for 197 metres with an average gain of 15 metres at Headingley, making one clean break and one tackle bust too.

3. Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

The England centre was among the try-scorers as Wakefield were 30-24 winners at home to Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Lyne's try came on the back of him covering 125 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, along with one clean break and two tackle busts.

4. Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers)

The centre was in good form as Castleford chalked up another win by seeing off Toulouse Olympique 32-6 on Friday evening.

Turner provided an assist for one of the Tigers' tries, carrying for 192 metres with an average gain of 14 metres, making one clean break and three tackle busts.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The winger only played the first half of Wakefield's win over Salford but made a devastating impact during those 40 minutes at Be Well Support Stadium.

Johnstone ran in two tries for the hosts and provided an assist on the back of carrying for 160 metres with an average gain of 13 metres, making four clean breaks and 12 tackle busts.

6. Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield captain played an integral role as Trinity made it four wins in a row in all competitions and moved into the Super League play-off places.

Miller scored a try and set up two others for the hosts against Salford, along with making 16 tackles out of 17 attempts.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The half-back produced another eye-caching performance as Rovers secured a 34-18 win at home to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Lewis scored one try and assisted another, carrying for 112 metres with an average gain of eight metres, and making one clean break and busting three tackles.

8. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

The forward made a big impact off the interchange bench for Castleford, helping lay the groundwork for the win at home to Toulouse.

Watts carried for 122 metres with an average gain of nine metres, making two clean breaks, two tackle busts and scoring a try. He also completed 22 of 23 attempted tackles.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The hooker was a constant thorn in the side for Warrington in Hull KR's win on Friday, making 224 metres with an average gain of 10 metres.

Parcell made two clean breaks and 10 tackle busts too, plus provided a try assist. On the defensive side, he made 28 tackles as well.

10. Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

A big performance from Huddersfield's forwards helped set the team up for a 28-12 win at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday evening and Hill was part of that.

The prop carried for 197 metres with an average gain of eight metres per carry, along with making 32 tackles in defence with a 100 per cent completion rate.

11. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

The back row made some important contributions on both sides of the ball as St Helens made it six wins from seven in Super League so far this season with victory at Leeds.

On the defensive side, Batchelor completed 38 of 39 attempted tackles, while he carried for 73 metres with an average gain of seven metres with the ball in hand and made one tackle bust.

12. Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants)

A try from the second row helped the Giants score a win over Catalans which moved them up to third in the Super League table.

Jones' try came on the back of making 126 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, with six tackle busts. He also made 27 tackles in defence with a 100 per cent completion rate.

13. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants captain led from the front again with big contributions in attack and defence as the hosts scored a victory over Catalans.

Yates completed 40 of 41 attempted tackles in defence, as well as carrying for 82 metres with the ball in hand.