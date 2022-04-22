Zak Hardaker leaves Wigan Warriors with immediate effect

Zak Hardaker has left Wigan

Zak Hardaker has left Wigan Warriors with immediate effect.

Hardaker, who joined Wigan in 2018, has left to return to his family base in Yorkshire and to pursue career opportunities closer to home.

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: "Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by team-mates and staff. Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level.

"As a consequence we are all extremely disappointed that his time at the club has had to end in this way. We wish him all the best for the future."

More to follow...