Maurice Lindsay: Wigan Warriors and RFL lead tributes following death of 'significant leader' at 81

Former Wigan chairman and RFL chief executive Maurice Lindsay has died aged 81

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Lindsay following the death of the influential former rugby league figure at the age of 81.

Lindsay served as chairman of Wigan Warriors and as chief executive of the RFL, and was a leading figure of the formation of Super League and the switch to summer rugby.

The Warriors broke the news on Tuesday morning and Ralph Rimmer, one of his successors as RFL chief executive, hailed his influence on the sport.

"Maurice Lindsay will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport's history," Rimmer said.

"First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally, and whose impact extended well beyond Rugby League.

"Then when he moved to the game's central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.

"He was a truly unique character, a wonderful raconteur, always had a twinkle in his eye - and he lived a remarkable life. Rugby League would not be where it is today without him."

Lindsay's arrival at Wigan in 1980, where he became part of the 'Gang of Four' directors along with Jack Robinson, Tom Rathbone and Jack Hilton, helped lead to an upswing in fortunes which saw the Cherry and Whites establish themselves as British rugby league's dominant force of the era.

In 1992, he joined the RFL as chief executive and his time in charge of the governing body saw him oversee the creation of Super League and the move to rugby league being played in the summer in 1996.

Lindsay would later serve as chief executive of Super League and re-joined Wigan for a second spell at the helm before eventually stepping down from that role in 2007.

"Lindsay joined Wigan in 1980 and went on to lead the club through a period of transformation which included winning eight consecutive Challenge Cups," Wigan said in a statement.

"He was responsible for recruiting some of the biggest names in Wigan's history including Ellery Hanley, Brett Kenny and Martin Offiah.

"Lindsay was respected and admired throughout the world of Rugby League and will be forever remembered as a visionary - proposing the Super League which changed the face of Rugby League forever."

Lindsay's sporting interests included involvement in football too and saw him serve as a director at Wigan Athletic and as chairman of Preston North End.

His other roles in rugby league saw him take on the position of team manager for the Great Britain national team on their tours of New Zealand in 1990 and Australia in 1992, with former Lions tourist Alan Hunte among the players to pay tribute to him.

"Sad news to hear of the passing of Maurice Lindsay," Hunte posted on his Twitter account.

"At the helm of creating a team that set the tone @WiganWarriorsRL and looked after us all as Team Manager on the 92 Lions Tour.

"A top man who did wonders for our game. Condolences to family and friends RIP Maurice."

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, who maintained contact with Lindsay up until his death, was among those from rival clubs to pay tribute to him as well and remembered him as: "One of Rugby League's legendary and most charismatic characters."

In a statement posted on the Rhinos' website, Hetherington added: "Maurice had plenty of critics during his time in the game; anyone who has a vision and a strong will to lead will always find people who believe they could do different or better.

"But his record of success not just on the field with Wigan, but the profile that side brought to the game should never be underestimated as their players and indeed the chairman himself became household names across the country.

"On a personal level, I had many battles with Maurice but I always believed he had the best interest of the game at heart and he achieved a great deal.

"In later life, he has suffered from ill health and I have kept in touch with him, chatting only a couple of weeks ago. He was chirpy and as opinionated as ever and I was sad to hear of his passing. Whilst he had no family, Rugby League was his family and we have lost one of our own today."