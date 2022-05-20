Super League: Friday's talking points including Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers live on Sky Sports

Will Salford be celebrating again against Castleford when they clash live on Sky Sports?

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Friday's three Betfred Super League matches, including the clash between Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers live on Sky Sports...

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Elijah Taylor is looking for Salford's defence to come to the fore on Friday evening when they host Castleford in the second live match of Round 13.

The Red Devils go into the match buoyed by a 23-8 win at home to Leeds Rhinos last Sunday which ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions.

Included in those had been narrow defeats to high-flyers Wigan Warriors and St Helens, and Red Devils captain Taylor is demanding more consistent defensive displays from the team.

"We've been building nicely…so we've just got to keep building defensively," Taylor told Sky Sports. We know we've got points in us, but defensively we need to be more consistent in our approach.

"We can definitely build off that platform. Cas are a good team and we can't wait for Friday night to hopefully rip in as well as we can to get the two points."

Salford have already beaten Castleford once this season, overcoming them 26-16 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the opening round of the 2022 season.

That was Tigers head coach Lee Radford's first competitive match in charge of the team and with Cas now into the top six of the Super League table after a 32-0 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers last week, he feels they are a much different proposition to Round 1.

"We hit Salford and it's the halfway stage of the season," Radford said. "We're not where we need to be but it's heading into the right direction, definitely.

"Particularly after the start we got off to, and the suspensions we picked up on those first six rounds killed us, absolutely killed us."

Named squads

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Greg Burke, Elijah Taylor, Danny Addy, Ryan Lannon, Harvey Livett, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Matt Costello, Morgan Escare, Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross, Tyler Dupree.

Castleford Tigers: Derrell Olpherts, Jake Mamo, Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Adam Milner, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Mahe Fonua, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi, Ryan Hampshire, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O'Brien, Jason Qareqare.

Huddersfield Giants vs Toulouse Olympique (7.45pm)

Ian Watson believes the carrot of keeping their places in the team for the Betfred Challenge Cup final will be enough to ensure his Huddersfield players do not overlook the danger posed by Toulouse this week.

The Giants have a first Cup final appearance since 2009 looming on May 28 but are also aiming to keep tabs with the frontrunners in Super League after beating Wigan 32-22 last week in the dress rehearsal for the showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Toulouse head to the John Smith's Stadium having picked up a crucial 20-14 win over Wakefield Trinity in their quest to stay in Super League last Sunday and Huddersfield head coach Watson has told his side there are plenty of reasons they cannot let their standards drop.

"The biggest one is making sure you keep your shirt for the Challenge Cup final," Watson said. "We've done really well so far this season and we don't want to be handing our shirts over the week before a Challenge Cup final because that's a game you obviously don't want to be missing out on.

"We're really focussed and looking forward to the Toulouse challenge. We know that's going to be a really interesting one and they'll probably be at full strength."

Toulouse, who lost 42-14 to Huddersfield in their first Super League match back in February, could hand a debut to former NRL player Corey Norman after he was named in Sylvain Houles' 21-man squad, while Latrell Schaumkel is available again after a long spell out injured.

Named squads

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Danny Levi, Michael Lawrence, Josh Jones, Luke Yates, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Owen Trout, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Olly Russell, Innes Senior, Sam Hewitt.

Toulouse Olympique: Latrell Schaumkel, Mathieu Jussaume, Paul Marcon, Corey Norman, Lucas Albert, Romain Navarrete, Harrison Hansen, Andrew Dixon, Anthony Marion, Eloi Pelissier, Maxime Puech, Mitch Garbutt, James Cunningham, Chris Hankinson, Gadwin Springer, Justin Sangare, Matty Russell, Olly Ashall-Bott, Maxime Stefani, Tony Gigot, Daniel Alvarez.

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Willie Poching insists Wakefield's trip to Headingley on Friday is just one of many important games coming up for his side as they aim to rebound from last Sunday's loss.

The defeat to Toulouse left Trinity hovering just two points above the relegation place, with West Yorkshire rivals Leeds one point above them in 10th.

The Rhinos racked up a 34-18 win away to Wakefield at the start of March and will be eager to get off the mark under new head coach Rohan Smith, but his opposite number Poching is not getting too wrapped up in what is at stake in this clash.

"It's you guys in the media who build up these games," Poching said. "We've just got to get up and go at Headingley against a team with a new coach and a spring in its step.

"There's still a lot to play for, a lot in front of us, and we've got to get those wins and get them soon."

Wakefield are boosted by the return of skipper Jacob Miller from suspension, while Tom Lineham returns to add options in the three-quarters as well.

For the Rhinos, Liam Sutcliffe is available again after recovering from a knee injury and Morgan Gannon returns from suspension, while Tom Holroyd could make his first appearance of the season.

Named squads

Leeds Rhinos: David Fusitu'a, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Tom Lineham, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Lee Gaskell, Liam Kay, Yussuf Aydin, Corey Hall, Thomas Minns, Rob Butler, David Fifita.