Super League: Team of the week for Round 13 of the regular season

Salford winger Joe Burgess earns a place in our team of the week following his hat-trick against Castleford

We go through the stats and put together our stand-out XIII from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Although he finished on the losing team in Thursday's Super League clash with St Helens, Widdop was outstanding for Warrington after being switched to full-back for the 12-10 loss.

The England international finished for a sensational try and provided an assist for the Wolves' other, along with covering 122 metres with the ball in hand, making one clean break and five tackle busts.

2. Adam Swift (Hull FC)

The winger made an immediate impact on his return to the Hull FC side, scoring two tries as they overcame Betfred Challenge Cup finalists Wigan Warriors 31-22 on Saturday.

Swift's double came on the back of making 138 metres with the ball in hand and gaining an average of eight metres per carry, with two cleans breaks and two tackle busts.

3. Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

The 23-year-old Frenchman was in fine form to help Catalans to a 20-8 victory away to Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday.

Laguerre was among the try-scorers for the visitors, making 196 metres with the ball in hand and averaging 11 metres per carry. He also made one tackle bust.

4. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

The centre was one of several players to come to the fore for Salford as they scored a 30-14 win at home to Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

Lafai scored a try for the Red Devils and provided two assists, along with carrying the ball for 101 metres and busting five tackles.

5. Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)

A hat-trick of tries from the winger played a big part in the Red Devils making it back-to-back wins for the first time since early in the 2022 season as they defeated Castleford.

Burgess' tries came in a game where he carried for 141 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making four clean breaks and busting six tackles.

6. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

The stand-off came up with another inspirational man-of-the-match performance to help Salford to victory at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday evening.

Sneyd was on hand to provide an assist for the Red Devils, while his excellent 20-40 underlined the intelligent kicking in general play on the night he produced to put Castleford under pressure. He also kicked five goals.

7. Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

The half-back was at the centre of things for the Rhinos as they claimed their first win of the Rohan Smith era by defeated Wakefield Trinity 24-6 at Headingley on Friday.

Austin scored a try and set up another for the hosts, along with carrying for 122 metres as he made one clean break and five tackle busts.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Another fine display from the prop as he led from the front for Saints in their win away to Warrington which cemented their place at the top of the table.

As well as scoring a try in bizarre circumstances, Walmsley carried for 155 metres with an average gain of eight metres, along with busting five tackles.

9. Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

The hooker was once again at the forefront of Hull FC's defensive efforts in the win over Wigan, making 41 tackles at the MKM Stadium.

Houghton also gained an average of nine metres per carry, bust two tackles and offloaded once.

10. Chris Satae (Hull FC)

The front row made a big impact off the interchange bench for the Black and Whites, including being among the try-scorers in the win over Wigan.

Satae's try came on the back of making 78 metres with an average gain of eight metres, with one clean break and two tackle busts. In defence, he completed 25 tackles as well.

11. Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Watkins made his name as a centre but has recently moved into the second row for Salford and produced some outstanding performances there too.

Another of those came in the win over Castleford, where he provided an assist, carried for 116 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, and bust two tackles. He also made 34 tackles in defence too.

12. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Second-row team-mate James Bentley grabbed the headlines with two tries - as well as a yellow card for a high tackle - in the win over Wakefield, but Smith came up with some important contributions for the Rhinos as well.

Smith provided a try-assist, carried for 77 metres with the ball in hand and made one tackle bust. In defence, he came up with 33 tackles as well.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

The loose forward is rapidly emerging as one of the stars of Super League and put in another strong display in the back row for St Helens as they overcame Warrington.

Knowles carried for 80 metres with an average gain of eight metres, along with breaking two tackles, in attack. On the defensive side, he came up with 30 tackles as well.