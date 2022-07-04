Tony Smith leaves Hull KR with immediate effect

Tony Smith has coached over 500 games in the Super League and guided Hull KR to the 2021 play-off semi-finals, where they were edged out by Catalans Dragons

Hull KR have sacked Tony Smith as head coach and replaced him with Danny McGuire until the end of the Super League season.

Smith, who has been in charge of the Robins since 2019, announced in April he would be leaving the side at the end of the 2022 Super League season but the club have announced he will be relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

McGuire will take charge until Willie Peters takes over in the autumn.

In a statement released on Monday, Hull KR said: "The club have this morning stood Tony Smith down as head coach for the remainder of the season.

"Danny McGuire will take charge of all first-team matters until Willie Peters arrives in the autumn.

"Danny will be assistant coach to Willie, having recently signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Robins until the end of 2025.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank Tony for all his hard work over the last three years. The Club are in a much better place than when he started."

The Robins have won one in their last seven games after hitting a poor run of form and the question about Smith's job security had been debated in recent months, many putting their run of losses down to his announcement he would be leaving the side.

Back in May, he defended himself against such accusations, citing the confidence in his squad as a bigger issue.

"I don't think it's down to my announcement, I think it's down to some of the last couple of games and performances," Smith said. "We care, I care, we all care about it.

"I can understand the fans' frustration, we're frustrated too and we're sorry that we're not delivering better performances.

"There's no doubt about that. We're not shying away from that, but I don't think it's down to any announcements. They're good boys.

"We're low on confidence at the moment and probably going about things in the wrong way in terms of forcing things too much early doors."

Hull KR are next in action at the Magic Weekend on 10 July, where they face local rivals Hull FC, live on Sky Sports Action at 5.30pm.