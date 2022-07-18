Super League: Team of the week from Round 19 of the regular season

Bevan French's record-breaking display earns him a place in our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our stand-out 13 from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

The full-back was heavily involved as Wigan inflicted a 60-0 defeat on Hull FC at the DW Stadium in Friday's match.

Field ran in two tries and provided four assists, made 257 metres with an average gain of 14 metres, and made one clean break and five tackle busts.

2. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French broke the Super League record for most tries in a game by one player with seven for Wigan in the 60-0 win against Hull FC. Bevan French broke the Super League record for most tries in a game by one player with seven for Wigan in the 60-0 win against Hull FC.

An outstanding individual performance saw French run in seven tries in Wigan's win over Hull FC, breaking the long-standing Super League record for most tries by one player in a single game.

The winger's tries came on the back of making 149 metres with an average gain of 14 metres, plus making five clean breaks and seven tackle busts.

3. Willie Isa (Wigan Warriors)

Isa has proven himself more than capable of slotting in at centre when required for the Warriors and came up with some valuable contributions in the win over Hull FC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC. The best of the action from the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.

The former Samoa international provided two assists and covered 98 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of eight metres, plus made one tackle bust.

4. Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

Hankinson's display helped Toulouse secure a valuable 20-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos on Saturday which lifted them out of the relegation zone on points difference.

The centre assisted a try and kicked four goals, along with carrying for 143 metres with an average gain of nine metres and busting two tackles.

5. Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Betfred Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves. The best of the action from the Betfred Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

Two tries from Olpherts helped ensure there was no happy return to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for Warrington Wolves head coach as Castleford triumphed 35-22 on Saturday afternoon.

The winger's scores came in a game where he made 167 metres with an average gain of eight metres, busting five tackles and making two clean breaks.

6. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Another outstanding display from Welsby helped St Helens to a 25-0 win at home to Huddersfield Giants despite them being reduced to 11 men by the end of the contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between St Helens and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between St Helens and Huddersfield Giants.

The stand-off scored a try and came up with an assist, as well as making 176 metres with an average gain of 11 metres. He also made three clean breaks and eight tackle busts.

7. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Lomax played a pivotal role again as St Helens strengthened their grip on top spot with victory over Huddersfield at Totally Wicked Stadium.

The scrum-half scored a try and set up two others, as well as kicking four goals. He carried for 72 metres and bust two tackles as well.

8. George Griffin (Castleford Tigers)

The prop was at the forefront for Castleford in both attack and defence as they boosted their play-off ambitions with victory at home to Warrington.

Griffin carried the ball for 148 metres with an average gain of nine metres, busting three tackles. He also came up with 35 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate.

9. Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils)

The hooker made a valuable contribution as Salford got back to winning ways in Super League with a 32-6 win over Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons. The best of the action from the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons.

Ackers provided an assist and made 98 metres with an average gain of eight metres, also making three tackle busts. He came up with 34 tackles in defence as well.

10. Daniel Alvaro (Toulouse Olympique)

The Italy international prop helped lay the foundations for Toulouse's victory at home to Leeds with some big contributions in attack and defence.

Alvaro carried for 170 metres with an average gain of nine metres, with one tackle bust, while he put in a big defensive shift by making 28 tackles as well.

11. Joe Bretherton (Toulouse Olympique)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League match between Toulouse and Leeds Rhinos. The best of the action from the Super League match between Toulouse and Leeds Rhinos.

Another try-scoring display from the second row helped Toulouse on their way to a crucial victory in their home match against Leeds.

Along with getting over the line, Bretherton carried for 73 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making one clean break and four tackle busts. In defence, he completed 25 of 26 attempted tackles.

12. Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Keinhorst was among the try-scorers as Hull KR gave Danny McGuire his first win as interim head coach with a 15-10 win at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League match between Hull Kingston Rovers and Wakefield Trinity. The best of the action from the Super League match between Hull Kingston Rovers and Wakefield Trinity.

The back row's try came in a game where he made 93 metres with an average gain of eight metres, along with one clean break and two tackle busts. He made 33 tackles in defence as well.

13. Elijah Taylor (Salford Red Devils)

Salford's inspirational captain was at the forefront of their defensive effort as they overcame Catalans, making an incredible 46 tackles in the win at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Taylor also carried for 65 metres with an average gain of seven metres, along making one tackle bust.