Super League: Derrell Olpherts stars as ruthless Castleford Tigers stun Hull FC 46-18

Derrell Olpherts led the way with four tries for Castleford against Hull FC

Derrell Olpherts ran in four tries as Castleford Tigers ruthlessly dispatched Hull FC 46-18 on a dismal night for the hosts in the Betfred Super League on Friday.

Olpherts' seventh-minute try had helped Castleford into a strong early lead, but a run of 18 unanswered points from the hosts turned the game on its head after the Tigers' try-scorer and Connor Wynne sin-binned following a confrontation.

Mitieli Vulikijapani, Darnell McIntosh and Danny Houghton all crossed for converted tries for the Black and Whites, yet winger Olpherts kept things interesting at the break with his second converted score which cut the Tigers' deficit to four points.

Despite Jake Mamo being sin-binned, it was all Castleford when play resumed as a double from Bureta Faraimo and one from Suaia Matagi put the Tigers in the ascendancy, with Olpherts adding two more and Alex Sutcliffe crossing as well to seal the win. Hull FC's misery, meanwhile, was compounded by Wynne's second yellow and Ligi Sao being sent off.

