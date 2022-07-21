Super League: Leeds Rhinos score resounding 42-12 win over Wigan Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors. Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos roared back to winning way on their long-awaited homecoming as they stunned high-flying Wigan Warriors with a 42-12 win in Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash.

Playing at Headingley for the first time in 62 days, converted tries from Liam Sutcliffe, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith had the Rhinos leading 24-6 at half-time following a breathless first 40.

Harry Newman's score, a trademark try from interchange hooker Brad Dwyer and Muizz Mustapha's first for the club put the seal on the win for the hosts, who had been beaten by strugglers Toulouse Olympique in the South of France just six days earlier.

The win came on the same night the Rhinos' women opened proceedings with an equally eye-catching win over the Warriors in the Betfred Women's Super League and kept the men's hopes of qualifying for the play-offs very much alive.

Story of the game

Wigan had a chance to move to within two points of leaders St Helens but they were a shadow of the team that gained a 60-0 win over Hull FC just seven days earlier.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith switched loose forward Cameron Smith to stand-off as he tried a third half-back pairing in as many weeks, while Another man playing out of position in makeshift hooker Jarrod O'Connor typified the Rhinos' energy and enthusiasm with an explosive opening which helped them build a 12-0 lead.

Centre Sutcliffe pounced for the first try on six minutes, dropping on the ball after Wigan winger Liam Marshall lost his aerial tussle with David Fusitu'a following Richie Myler's high kick.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman makes it 30-6 against Wigan after he dives through the legs of a Wigan defender, with the decision given by the video referee.

Team news Harry Newman, Zak Hardaker and Muizz Mustapha all returned for Leeds, while Yusuf Aydin made his debut off the interchange bench. Richie Myler and Cameron Smith formed the Rhinos’ 10th half-back combination of the season. Mike Cooper made his debut off the interchange bench for Wigan after joining from Warrington earlier this week. Joe Shorrocks was also brought back into the 17 on the bench.

Myler was also the provider five minutes later, putting second rower James Bentley through a gap in the visitors' defence for his team's second try and Martin kicked his second conversion.

Wigan pulled a try back in trademark fashion when full-back Jai Field made the most of some broken play to create a 21st try of the season for winger Bevan French, fresh from his record seven-try haul against Hull FC, but Leeds generally kept a tight rein on their opponents' dangermen.

The Warriors were indebted to Field after he pulled off a brilliant tackle to deny Leeds winger Ash Handley but their defence was picked apart twice more in the second quarter as the Rhinos continued to play with great intensity.

Papua New Guinea international Martin took O'Connor's short pass to crash over and Smith showed deceptive pace to go through a gap for Leeds' fourth try four minutes before the break.

Leeds' Brad Dwyer goes solo as his try gives the Rhinos a 36-12 lead over Wigan.

Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Wigan Warriors scoring summary Leeds Rhinos: Tries - Liam Sutcliffe, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Ash Handley, Brad Dwyer, Muizz Mustapha; Tries – Rhyse Martin (7). Wigan Warriors: Tries – Bevan French, Jake Bibby; Goals – Harry Smith (2).

It got even better for the Rhinos six minutes into the second half when Handley turned defence into attack with a sensational 80-break down the left wing. Marshall got back to haul him down a metre short but Wigan could not prevent centre Newman going over from the resultant play-the-ball for a deserved try on his impressive return from a three-match ban.

Centre Jake Bibby touched down a French grubber kick to keep the Warriors interested but Dwyer put the result beyond doubt when he grabbed an opportunist try on 62 minutes. Interchange prop Muizz Mustapha then put the icing on the Rhinos' cake with a storming run and Martin kicked his seventh goal from as many attempts to top off a clinical display.

What they said

Leeds Rhinos' head coach Rohan Smith praised his sides defensive performance as they inflicted Wigan's heaviest defeat of the season as the Rhinos won 42-12.

Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet conceded his side deserved to lose and praised Leeds' work ethic during the Warriors 42-12 defeat to the Rhinos.

What's next?

Leeds return to the South of France on Saturday, July 30 when they head to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons (5pm UK time kick-off). Wigan are live on Sky Sports next Thursday when Hull Kingston Rovers visit the DW Stadium (8pm).