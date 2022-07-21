Women's Super League: Georgia Roche inspires Leeds Rhinos to 64-6 win over Wigan Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors. Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

An inspirational display from Georgia Roche helped Leeds Rhinos send out a statement with a 64-6 win over Wigan Warriors in Thursday’s Betfred Women’s Super League clash.

Six tries, including two apiece from player-of-the-match Roche and Alex Barnes plus Sam Hulme converting all of her side's scores, helped the Rhinos into a comfortable 36-0 lead at half-time at Headingley.

The Rhinos did not ease off when play resumed, with Zoe Hornby crossing for her second, Sophie Robinson grabbing two tries and birthday girl Danielle Anderson and Keara Bennett also going over to put some gloss on a comfortable win.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Mary Coleman did manage a consolation score for Wigan with a quarter of an hour to go, but of more concern to the Cherry and Whites will be the injury to debutant Laureane Biville which forced the France international from the field in the second half.

Story of the game

It was a close-fought opening to the contest, played as part of a double-header with the two clubs' men's teams, but when Hornby broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Roche freed herself from a tackle and fed the loose forward to burst through a gap to finish it signalled the opening of the floodgates.

The Rhinos were in again three minutes later after Hulme's high kick led to a mix-up in the Wigan defence, with Fran Goldthorp the beneficiary as she snaffled the ball and raced away to finish under the posts.

Then stand-off Roche's double strengthened Leeds' grip on the match with 21 minutes gone. Her first came when she finished from close range following a strong carry from Emma Lumley and the England international's second was a superb solo score after streaking away from the Wigan defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Georgia Roche produced a sensational side step as she scored Leeds Rhinos' fourth try against Wigan Warriors. Georgia Roche produced a sensational side step as she scored Leeds Rhinos' fourth try against Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos 64-6 Wigan Warriors scoring summary Leeds Rhinos: Tries – Georgia Roche (2), Alex Barnes (2), Zoe Hornby (2), Sophie Robinson (2), Fran Goldthorp, Danielle Anderson, Keara Bennett; Goals – Sam Hulme (10). Wigan Warriors: Try – Mary Coleman; Goal – Sinead Dorria.

Goldthorp then showed her defensive skills to deny Wigan's Beth Hayes and hold the forward up over the line, while at the other end, the Rhinos surged further ahead on the back of Barnes' two scores.

Roche was at the heart of things once more to set up the interchange forward racing over for her first on 33 minutes and Barnes was in again two minutes later after Leeds ran the ball on the last tackle following a break by scrum-half Hulme.

There was no let-up for Wigan after the break as Hornby grabbed her second five minutes into the second half, with Roche again on hand to provide the assists.

Then two tries from centre Robinson following well-worked moves along the backline - one of which was converted by Hulme - took the hosts past the half-century mark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mary Coleman breaks through the Leeds line to pull one back for Wigan Mary Coleman breaks through the Leeds line to pull one back for Wigan

Biville, who signed for the club earlier this week, was then forced from the field after suffering a head injury, although second-row Coleman gave the Warriors something to cheer about when she found space to finish for a 65th-minute try.

But there was still time for Anderson and Bennett to add some gloss to the score for the Rhinos, who closed the gap on Women's Super League Group 1 leaders York City Knights to just two points with this win.

What they said

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos women's head coach Lois Forsell says Georgia Roche was world-class during their dominant 64-6 win over Wigan Warriors. Leeds Rhinos women's head coach Lois Forsell says Georgia Roche was world-class during their dominant 64-6 win over Wigan Warriors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors women's head coach Kris Ratcliffe says his players lost confidence too quickly after they conceded the first of 11 tries in their 64-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos. Wigan Warriors women's head coach Kris Ratcliffe says his players lost confidence too quickly after they conceded the first of 11 tries in their 64-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

What's next?

Leeds host reigning champions St Helens, who they beat live on Sky Sports at Totally Wicked Stadium in June, on Sunday, August 7 (12.30pm kick-off). Wigan are in action on the same day when Huddersfield Giants are the visitors (2pm).