Super League: Ken Sio and Joe Burgess have Salford Red Devils rising at Toulouse Olympique

Ken Sio dives over for one of his two tries for Salford against Toulouse

Two tries apiece from Ken Sio and Joe Burgess helped Salford Red Devils keep up their push for the Betfred Super League play-offs with a 24-11 win at Toulouse Olympique.

The Red Devils' injury-hit squad is defying all odds and taken the scalps of both of the competition's French clubs in the past two weeks.

Head coach Paul Rowley will be keeping an eye on a play-off spot after this latest win, but for Toulouse this defeat deepened their relegation fears.

Story of the game

Mathieu Jussaume got the Olympians off to a bright start with a second-minute try after he stepped through the Salford defence from short range. Joe Bretherton then went close to scoring from a Corey Norman kick to the in-goal area but could not ground the ball before it went dead.

Salford interchange prop Jack Ormondroyd spun his way over the line two minutes later but was held up by the Toulouse defence and the visitors suffered further when forward Danny Addy had to be helped from the field with an apparent knee injury.

But thanks to a period of indiscipline by the home team, a series of penalties set up the Red Devils for their first try in the 28th minute when scrum-half Marc Sneyd found winger Burgess with a kick. Sneyd converted from wide to level the scores.

Toulouse captain Tony Gigot landed a drop goal just before the interval and almost scored a 60-metre breakaway try but he was ankle-tapped five metres from the line and fouled in the tackle, Chris Hankinson stepping up to convert the penalty for a 9-6 half-time scoreline.

Mathieu Jussaume went over for Toulouse's first try

Toulouse Olympique 11-24 Salford Red Devils scoring summary Toulouse Olympique: Try – Mathieu Jussaume; Goal – Chris Hankinson (3); Drop goal – Tony Gigot. Salford Red Devils: Tries – Joe Burgess (2), Ken Sio (2); Goal – Marc Sneyd (4).

Three more penalties awarded to Salford led to a sweeping move to the right wing for the prolific Sio to score in the 50th minute, and although Sneyd's conversion drifted wide, the Red Devils were ahead 10-9.

Hankinson reversed the scoreline with a penalty three minutes later but Toulouse immediately knocked on from the restart, allowing a scrum 20 metres out from which they spun the ball left and it was kicked ahead for Burgess to collect and score his second try.

Sneyd hit the target from the touchline and added another penalty two minutes later to put Salford in front 18-11.

Referee Robert Hicks again penalised Toulouse moments later and Salford scored in the right corner, Sio picking up his second try of the match, Sneyd successfully converting from the touchline.

Salford's Brodie Croft makes a break

A knock-on by Chris Atkin and two goal-line drop-outs by Salford put Toulouse on the front foot in the final stages but again indiscipline was their undoing with Mr Hicks blowing for his 14th penalty against the French side.

Olly Ashall-Bott was pulled down by Burgess as he set off on a length-of-the pitch sprint, and Toulouse toiled to the end but Salford were full value for their victory.

What's next?

Toulouse welcome Hull FC to Stade Ernest Wallon for the last of three straight home games next Friday (6pm UK time kick-off). Salford are back on home turf the following Sunday when they host St Helens (3pm).