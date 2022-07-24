Super League: Jack Welsby lands golden-point winner to seal St Helens comeback against Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens.

Jack Welsby’s golden point drop goal secured St Helens a dramatic 13-12 comeback victory in their top versus bottom clash against Wakefield Trinity.

Saints, who now lead second-placed Wigan Warriors by six points in the Betfred Super League table, trailed 12-0 after 55 minutes at Be Well Support Stadium, but tries by wingers Regan Grace and Jon Bennison, plus two Jonny Lomax conversions, brought the visitors level.

Both sides wasted chances to snatch victory in normal time and Jacob Miller fluffed his lines in extra time before Welsby struck after Lomax slipped lining up his own shot.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Story of the game

A fifth successive defeat was hard to swallow for the home side who remain bottom on points difference from Toulouse.

Wakefield, handing a debut to on-loan Hull FC full-back, Jamie Shaul, started brightly in the wet conditions and Kelepi Tanginoa was held up as he dived for the line.

Saints' reprieve was a brief one, and Jorge Taufua gave the home side a deserved 11th-minute lead from Mason Lino's exquisite pass. Lino's conversion attempt hit the post.

The visitors looked anything but a champion side at this stage with Alex Walmsley's uncharacteristic midfield fumble summing up their approach.

Jorge Taufua was on the scoresheet for Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity 12-13 St Helens scoring summary Wakefield Trinity: Tries – Jorge Taufua, Jack Croft; Goal – Mason Lino (2). St Helens: Tries – Regan Grace, Jon Bennison; Goals – Jonny Lomax (2); Drop goal – Jack Welsby.

Saints slipped further behind when Lino kicked a 25th-minute penalty for offside and Wakefield kept up the pressure, with another blunder seeing the home side extend their advantage almost immediately.

Welsby did well to deny Lino a 40-20 but succeeded only in flipping the ball towards his unguarded own line and centre Jack Croft was first to react, touching down for his team's second try and only his second try for the club. However, this time Lino hit the other upright with his conversion attempt, much to the stand-off's frustration.

Saints' pressure failed to bring a response before the break and Trinity, as they had done at Hull Kingston Rovers a week earlier, led at half-time. The interval did not bring a change of fortune for the visitors and Lino slotted a routine goal after 48 minutes to make it 12-0 after Konrad Hurrell was penalised for a push.

Finally, as Wakefield twice knocked on, Saints hit back with Grace's flying finish after 55 minutes. Lomax, on his 300th career appearance, kicked a touchline conversion.

St Helens forward Matty Lees runs at the Wakefield defence

With 10 minutes remaining Saints scored again as slick handling in drying conditions saw teenager Bennison go over in the right corner. Lomax again added the extras to tie the scores.

Lomax's winning drop goal attempt was charged down by Tinirau Arona while Welsby missed a one-point attempt as did Miller for Trinity.

Welsby and Joey Lussick scuffed further one-point attempts and Miller twice made hashes of his own efforts before Welsby's left boot sealed Saints' 17th league win of the season.

What's next?

Wakefield make the short trip to Castleford Tigers for a derby clash live on Sky Sports next Friday (8pm kick-off). St Helens return to action the following Sunday with a trip to Salford Red Devils.