Manly Sea Eagles players open to wearing pride jersey in future after boycott

Manly Sea Eagles could wear their pride jersey next season and the seven players who boycotted Thursday's game against the Sydney Roosters in protest are open to wearing it in the future.

Manly owner Scott Penn revealed that after talks with the players they would wear the rainbow jersey - which was introduced to promote inclusiveness - if they were properly consulted.

Penn was keen to stress that the players' frustration was not with the jersey but with the lack of consultation over their religious and cultural beliefs, leading them to refuse to partake in the match that a weakened Manly side lost 20-10.

The seven players are mainly Polynesian Christians and have suffered abuse on social media for their decision and the shirt has since sold out.

"I think they were somewhat frustrated that it went as far as it did without consultation, and we respect that," Penn told 9News.

Asked whether Manly's pride jersey would be permanently off the cards for future games, he added: "No ... Manly is all about inclusiveness. We want to continue this theme. The message they were very clear on was let's work together.'

Some Manly fans came with signs to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Penn said the players' futures at the club were not in doubt and "no one is pointing fingers at anyone".

The seven players were not present for the game against Sydney due to safety concerns. After meetings with local police it was decided the players' presence at Sydney's Brookvale Oval would pose a threat.

New South Wales Police said police officers had conducted a "risk assessment" and were satisfied with "the strategies in place to mitigate any risk to the players and attendees' safety and security."

Other Manly fans had signs to support the seven players who had boycotted due to their cultural and religious beliefs.

During the match, Manly fans were seen with signs supporting the jersey while others brought signs to support the seven players who had chosen to not represent their side in the match.