Super League: Bevan French and Liam Marshall star for Wigan Warriors in 46-4 win over Hull KR

Bevan French scored three tries as Wigan overcame Hull KR

Hat-tricks from Bevan French and Liam Marshall helped Wigan Warriors return to winning ways in emphatic style as they saw off injury-hit Hull Kingston Rovers 46-4 on Thursday.

The Warriors stormed into a 20-point lead on the back of French's 22nd and 23rd tries of the season inside the first 20 minutes, but the Robins managed to claw their way back into the contest and hit back with a try from Ethan Ryan before the break at the DW Stadium.

The visitors were, however, not helped by seeing Will Dagger and Lachlan Coote joining their ever-mounting injury list in the first half, while debutants Connor Moore and Charlie Cavanaugh were both forced off after the break with injuries too.

There was no let-up from their opponents though and French went on to complete his hat-trick with his 24th try of the campaign, while Marshall added two more tries to his first-half score to take his tally for 2022 to 15 in Super League so far.

More to follow…